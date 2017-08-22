Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on regional cover of SI

Magazine picks Green Bay to lose Super Bowl to New England



GREEN BAY -- Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is on one of three regional covers of Sports Illustrated's annual NFL preview issue, which hits newsstands this week.

Houston Texans star and former Wisconsin alum J.J. Watt and Arizona RB David Johnson are the other two regional cover subjects.

The magazine picks the Packers to win the NFC and advance to Super Bowl LII, but it has Green Bay losing the title game to the New England Patriots.

