Getsy on Randall Cobb: 'We have to get him the ball'

GREEN BAY -- The Packers' offensive and special teams assistant coaches met with the media after Tuesday's minicamp practice. Here are some highlights from their comments:

Special teams coordinator Ron Zook

(on Cobb possibly returning punts)

"I think anytime you put the ball in his hands, something good’s going to happen. If Mike wants him back there, he won’t get any complaint from me.

"Whoever’s back there, we have to make sure we have the other 10 guys being the best they can be."

Offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett

(on Janis heading into fourth year)

"When you look at the work ethic he puts into it, his study habits, I think he is putting himself in position to step out on the field and be productive. As far as doing it the way the coaches want him to do it, he’s moving in the right direction, but now is the time to apply it."

(on Ripkowski)

"His versatility, his attitude, his effort, his play style, that’s something we always talk about. ‘Rip’ is one of those guys, he’s tough, he’s physical, he’s smart. It’s rare, Haley’s comet rare, for him to make a mistake. You have to continue to go out and earn it every single day. He’s a guy we expect to jump into a leadership position."

(on Martellus Bennett )

"Energy. Instant energy, and then when you turn the tape on, you see a guy who plays the game the way it’s supposed to be played from a play style standpoint. He plays with an attitude. Those are some of the things that jumped out to me about Marty."

OL coach James Campen

(on whether Bakhtiari is at the top of his game)

"No, I think he has a lot of room to improve. It’s easy to say that with a guy with his mindset. He’s never satisfied. He will continue to get better. He has a lot of playing time, but David last year got stronger, made strides with his physique, his physicality. Looking for him to be more accomplished in the run game this year."

(on Evans)

"Good football player. He’s a big man. The physical part of the game is a strong attribute for him, along with the fact that he’s started 165 or so regular-season games, (plus) 15 or 20 postseason. His awareness, how to do it, when to do it, is excellent. He’s working on that with Bryan. Those guys work in tandem on the same side. He brings a lot of maturity. Very serious guy. Very well-liked, calm guy, but you can see when things get pressed a little bit, it turns on for him."

QB coach Alex Van Pelt

(on Hundley this week as the No. 1 guy)

"It gives him an opportunity to lead, and he’s maybe a little more vocal, but he goes about it the same way. He’s catching up mentally now. He should have a fine (training) camp. That’s what we totally expect."

(on the job of the backup, from his playing days)

"The hardest part was always being ready at the drop of a hat. The preparation, I enjoyed that part of it. I enjoyed learning from all the guys I got to learn from. The hard part was not being able to play like I wanted to. But I knew my role and knew what I had to do."

(on how Rodgers looked this offseason)

"Great. I thought he had an excellent spring. I thought he was in the best shape he’s been in. He’s lean, muscular, looks ready to go."

WR coach Luke Getsy

(on possibly keeping seven WRs on the roster again)

"I’d like to think we have more than seven guys that can play in that group. Circumstances dictate a little of the way things go. There’s a lot of different angles we can go, but I feel we have more than seven guys that can contribute to us winning football games."

(on Cobb)

"You saw him in those playoff games, and he wasn’t even totally healthy, and you saw how impactful he was. That’s why we say we have to get him the ball. He’s going to do it again. He missed a few games with injuries, but the way he played last year down the stretch was incredible."

(on Davis)

"He had a long way to go when he got here (with the offense). I think he’s going to have a big August. He’s one of those guys that’s going to show up. Assignment-wise he’s been so much better. I’m excited for him."

TE coach Brian Angelichio

(on R. Rodgers with the new guys coming in)

"Rich has just gone about his business. He’s a pro. He understands it. The best guys that give us the best opportunity to win will play. He has good hands and he’s made big catches. He’s fit in well with those guys. There’s only so many reps they all can get when they’re all here."

(on Bennett and Kendricks picking up the offense)

"By no means are we where we need to be, but we made strides. We need to carry this over into training camp. We’ve got things we’ve got to clean up, as does everyone, but we’re on the right track. We’re trending upward, which is important."

RB coach Ben Sirmans

(on working with Brandon Jackson as a coaching intern)

"He’s working with Ty a little bit, and we’ve worked through the pass game, and one of the things he was really good at was pass protection, so he’s explained to Ty how important that aspect is."

(on what you see from the rookie RBs without pads)

"You learn how they go about their business, how they go about practice, what their work ethic is on the practice field. You learn how they actually learn the game. It’s tough to evaluate these guys until training camp."