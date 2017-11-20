Brett Hundley took his game to level Packers need

PITTSBURGH –
He really wanted this one, he played like it, and the bitter disappointment in his voice afterward affirmed it.
With the unwavering faith of his coaches and teammates behind him, Hundley shook off an ugly four-turnover performance from a week ago and played one whale of a game Sunday night at Heinz Field.
The fact that it wasn’t enough was the lone drawback from a three-TD, 134.3-rating performance, which was only outdone by a spectacular throw and catch from future Hall of Famers Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown with the game on the line.
Pittsburgh’s 31-28 walk-off win stings, and stings badly, but it should give Packer Nation belief that Hundley has a chance to pass the baton to
“I love my teammates, I’ve had so much support from them, and that’s why it hurts,” Hundley said, having gone through so many ups and downs through his first five NFL starts. “I’m blessed to play this game, but I wanted to win this game. It hurts a lot to lose a game like this.”
McCarthy said he felt Hundley didn’t take any chances and was more in sync with the when and why of the play-calling. Hundley said he did a better job not trying to do too much, force things, or get greedy.
The results were no turnovers and three long touchdown passes, the first to a wide-open
“When you see a receiver open like that, sometimes you almost do a double take, trying to figure out where the defender is,” Hundley said. “I trusted that nobody was there.”
The game-tying drive was as good as it gets, starting with a 25-yard catch-and-run by tight end
The final missed opportunity clearly hung on his dejected face at the postgame podium. It’s fair to wonder if a 15-yard penalty for a helmet-to-helmet hit gets called on the first-down sack whether Hundley doesn’t find a way to get the walk-off score Roethlisberger did.
He knows he had chances to put more pressure on the Steelers, though, particularly after two second-half takeaways by the defense. The two sacks to make
The other turnover was followed by three straight incomplete passes.
“We should have put more points on the board,” Hundley said. “Those are things we wish we had back.”
“The name of the game is you have another opportunity each and every week, and you have to come put your best foot forward,” he said. “I didn’t like my performance last week, and I’ll try to the best of my ability to never let it happen again.
“I just want to give this team an opportunity to win. It felt like we’re close. We’re really close.”
They are, and now it’s up to Hundley to find the consistency that gives the Packers that chance to win each week, for however long he’s needed.
Hundley has seen what he can do against a top-flight defense, but it has to be his new standard now, not his peak. Because at 5-6, the Packers’ backs are officially against the wall.“This one hurts, last week hurt, but this next one coming up is most important,” Hundley said. “We have to understand that and keep pushing.”
