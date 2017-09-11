Bryan Bulaga back at work, getting checked out

GREEN BAY -- Starting right tackle
"Bryan Bulaga is back at work," McCarthy said on Friday morning, during a brief press conference that was interrupted by a fire alarm. "We haven’t had a chance to work with him yet. We’ll get him on the field internally and see where he is. He's feeling better."
McCarthy added that Bulaga has been able to keep up with all the game-plan studying while he's been home, and regarding Sunday night, the ankle is a bigger question mark than the illness at this point.
Starting left tackle
As practices have transitioned to the regular season, McCarthy emphasized that the Packers are continuing to develop their younger players, even if they might not be on the 46-man roster on game day. That includes everyone on the 53-man roster plus 10-player practice squad.
They're given the game plan to study and are given the appropriate practice reps just in case, because there's no way to know when they might be needed at the last minute.
"You have to develop your younger players all the time," McCarthy said. "You may go down to Atlanta and someone gets sick in the hotel. If they’re part of the 63, you have to make sure they get ready to play."