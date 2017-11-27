Bucs lead Packers 7-3 after one

GREEN BAY – Both teams scored on their opening possessions, and the Buccaneers took a 7-3 lead over the Packers into the second quarter on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
The Packers won the toss and deferred. The Buccaneers picked up a pair of first downs on passes of 11 yards to TE Antony Auclair and 13 yards to TE Alan Cross. On third-and-8 from the Green Bay 40, a WR screen to Adam Humphries picked up just enough to move the chains again.
On the next third down, from the 28, QB Jameis Winston hit TE Cameron Brate over the middle as Brate got behind S
A holding penalty on LB
A 13-yard pass to Adams converted the next third down, and a 9-yard run by Williams plus a 4-yard pass to TE
Green Bay’s defense got a three-and-out, and Hundley scrambled for 10 yards on the Packers’ next play. A tripping penalty on TE