Bucs lead Packers 7-3 after one

GREEN BAY – Both teams scored on their opening possessions, and the Buccaneers took a 7-3 lead over the Packers into the second quarter on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

The Packers won the toss and deferred. The Buccaneers picked up a pair of first downs on passes of 11 yards to TE Antony Auclair and 13 yards to TE Alan Cross. On third-and-8 from the Green Bay 40, a WR screen to Adam Humphries picked up just enough to move the chains again.

On the next third down, from the 28, QB Jameis Winston hit TE Cameron Brate over the middle as Brate got behind S Jermaine Whitehead . Brate tipped the ball to himself one-handed and took it in for the score. Tampa Bay led 7-0 just over five minutes in.

A holding penalty on LB Vince Biegel wiped out a long kickoff return by WR Trevor Davis , making the Packers start on their own 20. A 10-yard run by RB Jamaal Williams picked up a first down, but a holding penalty on LT David Bakhtiari backed Green Bay up again. An 11-yard pass to WR Davante Adams , 5-yard run by Williams and 5-yard pass to WR Jordy Nelson converted the long-yardage situation.

A 13-yard pass to Adams converted the next third down, and a 9-yard run by Williams plus a 4-yard pass to TE Richard Rodgers moved the chains again. On third-and-6 from the Tampa Bay 19, Hundley overthrew a wide-open WR Geronimo Allison in the end zone, and the Packers had to settle for a 37-yard field goal by K Mason Crosby .