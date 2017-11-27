Corey Linsley bringing stabilizing presence to Packers' O-line

GREEN BAY – The Packers’ coordinators and offensive assistant coaches met with the media on Thursday. Here's a recap of their key comments:

Defensive coordinator Dom Capers

On Tampa Bay WR Mike Evans:

They’ve got two very talented receivers. Evans is their leading receiver. He has deceptive speed. He has such a big catch radius. He’s very productive and DeSean Jackson is a dynamic guy. He’s got the quickness and speed, and really good run after the catch. Both of those guys are extremely productive.

On Ha Ha Clinton-Dix :

There are times where he’ll be closer to the box and times he’ll be deep. Morgan (Burnett) has been down near the line of scrimmage more than Ha Ha. From one game plan to another, you might see more one or another. … Your plays will come to you. You can’t force them to make them happen. That’s where you put yourself in poor positions. There will be opportunities. It’s like anything – there might be games where you don’t’ have takeaways or don’t have sacks, but you just keep everyone accountable to what they do and they’ll come your way.

On expectations for Blake Martinez going into the season:

You’re talking about a young player who prepares extremely well. Joe Thomas was playing a lot in preseason. When Joe got injured, Blake took advantage of that opportunity. I think Blake has jumped up and really seized the chance. Almost every game, you can pick a play out and say that impacts a game. Last week, you saw it on the screen pass that was tipped. He’s done a good job of being consistent in his run fits. When you’re around Blake in meetings or practice field, he’s Mr. Steady.

Offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett

On Jamaal Williams :

I love what he’s able to do so far. We have to build on some of the success he’s had. As far as you talk about making the most of your opportunities, he has carried the ball quite a bit. He breaks tackles. He finishes moving forward. He has a good lean. He plays with a really good pad level and he finishes off his runs. That’s more than anything else as a runner. He does a nice job of being decisive. Not a lot of wasted movement at all and he’s made plays. As a rookie, what stands out more than anything else, he protects the quarterback.

On Tampa Bay DT Gerald McCoy

Impact player without a doubt. When you look at what he’s able to do in the run game and rushing the passer, he’s explosive, powerful. We know he’s an impact player going into a game.

Special teams coordinator Ron Zook

On how close special teams have been to a big play:

We score if we block that punt, 21-17, it’s a different game. Trevor had the ball out on the last return. Those plays, you don’t know when they’re going to be there. You have to play every play like it’s the play. We have some young guys who don’t have a lot of experience, but we have to step it up.

On what CB Demetri Goodson could bring to special teams:

The guy plays with a motor. However fast he is, he’s that fast all the time. He’s tough. He has a tenacity, all the things you want in a guy. He hadn’t played in a while, but it hurt us when we lost him last year.

Offensive line coach James Campen

On what Jahri Evans brings to the offensive-line room:

The person he is. He’s like an open book. He’ll give you everything you need. You can certainly see why the young guys are always asking him. He has a heck of a resume in football and had a terrific career. It’s been a big plus for us. You lose some guys and get a guy like that, you’re very blessed.

On Corey Linsley ’s block on Williams’ 54-yard screen pass:

He’s been very consistent. He obviously hasn’t missed a snap. That’s a tribute to him to get his body back after the surgery. That isn’t easy to do. He has really started to play really well the last three or four games, getting his pads down. He’s been very consistent and very stabilizing for the group. Certainly the screen was a heck of a play by him. You have to recognize that and he put himself in position to make that block against a guy who is really fast. We all kind of kid him about it being an Ohio State guy. He said, ‘Yeah, that’s why I bumped him. Otherwise, I would’ve thumped him.’

On former Packers and current Buccaneers OL Evan Smith:

I’m very proud of him. Evan has always been a Packer. I enjoyed my time with him very much. He’s a tough kid. He was a tackle. He’s done very well for himself. He’s a terrific dad. I’ve seen him with his kid. It’s just different to see how they grow. It’ll be nice to see Evan.

Quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt

On what he wants to see from Brett Hundley this week:

Consistency. That’s the big thing. I think he took a step last week. I’m proud of the way he played. We just can’t have the ups and downs we had with the Baltimore game. I want to see him grow. .. .There’s a fine point to holding onto the ball too long. We’re working on that. I think a couple of those sacks were on us as quarterbacks.

On if Hundley is protected on the J.J. Watt sack:

By rule, he is not. When he tucks his head, I believe they deemed him a runner from that point. If he gets his head up, then he gets the rule back in his favor.

Receivers coach Luke Getsy

On Davante Adams ’ production:

His development this last 1 ½ years, he’s continued to get better and better each game and week. He still has a lot of improvement to go. I think his production over the last year has spoken for itself. You have to get him the ball. He’s become a primary focus of our offense. We have to try to find ways to get him the ball like Jordy and Randall. He’s shown over the last year he’s worthy of getting the ball in a bunch of different ways.

On getting Jordy Nelson more opportunities:

You have to look at the attempts more than anything else. When Aaron is playing, how many attempts does he have per game compared to Brett? I think that’s as big of an explanation of what it is. When you have 18 fewer attempts, that’s a big number Jordy is a big part of our offense. My time in here, I haven’t’ seen any decline at all. We’re going to put him in the position where he does the things he does best. I think it’s more the lack of opportunities than anything else.

Tight ends coach Brian Angelichio

On using Ulrick John as a third tight end:

He did a nice job last week in our ‘13’ OT package. It’s more matchup when you want to get three tight ends on the field for creating extra gaps on defense.

On coaching a smaller room:

Typically, other places I’ve been there have been four in the room. Generally, it’s going to be four or five. Here, we have three. I’ve been in places where we have three. I don’t think it’s uncommon where you’re at with the roster and team. Same amount of material to cover.

On how Richard Rodgers has performed the past two weeks:

He’s a guy who has played, he’s started. I don’t’ think if you ask them it’s any different. These guys have played in big games and been productive in this league. For them, it’s just business as usual.

Running backs coach Ben Sirmans

On Aaron Jones practicing this week:

He’s practicing right now. I think it’s going to come down to a call maybe Friday or Saturday. He’s moving around pretty good. He’s like in the minor leagues getting ready for the majors right now. He moved pretty well from that standpoint.

On if Jamaal Williams gets stronger as game wears on:

I think he seems to be. You see him play his energy. It always stays at one pace. He’s played a lot of football. You want to monitor him a little bit like any back, but the last couple series, he still has a lot of energy. As he gets successful, it gets to his mental. On the sidelines, he’s still energetic and ready to go. He’s dancing around sometimes. He is one of those guys – the more he plays, the stronger he gets.

On Ty Montgomery :

I think the biggest thing with Ty, I talk to him about being more of a weapon and not just a running back. He has a skill set the other guys don’t have. The ability to be productive in the backfield, but also splitting out. He’s a great tool for the quarterbacks and running backs because we’ll split out Aaron and Jamaal. There’s been times he used in that capacity. Those are the biggest things he’ll continue to bring us.