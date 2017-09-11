Explanations hard to come by for Packers

ATLANTA – It’s one of those “what if” moments that gives a team already playing uphill yet another difficulty to overcome.
The turning point came with a minute left in the first half. The Packers trailed, 17-7, with the ball on their own 13-yard line.
Rodgers found a wide-open
But the officials flagged tight end
“The one on Marty, unfortunately it was a terrible time for that,” Rodgers said. “If we score on that drive, we get the ball on the first possession of the second half, it’s a different game.”
Rodgers and McCarthy were incredulous. They said they didn’t get any kind of explanation from the officials. When the Falcons ran a similar pick play at the goal line to score right before halftime, and it wasn’t called, McCarthy ended up getting an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for arguing.
Picks and rubs at the goal line are common, and the Packers were flagged for one – correctly, Rodgers pointed out – in the third quarter when they had to settle for a field goal.
The one on Bennett in the middle of the field was the game-changer, though.
“I don’t know how you call pass interference on that when Marty is running a drag route, Cobb runs a shake route, and Marty is looking back at me and gets run into,” Rodgers said.
“There are pick routes in the game, but that definitely wasn’t one. It’s an area of emphasis but you can’t see ghosts out there. It probably should have been a no-call.”
It was a tough break when a lot was already working against Green Bay, injury-wise, crowd-wise, etc., in this one. How much difference it would have made is up for debate, because the Packers’ defense was getting gashed by Matt Ryan and Co., putting Rodgers and his mates in the tough position of trying to keep up in a loud, road environment.
Rodgers wondered whether he was hit helmet-to-helmet, too, on the backwards pass that turned into a scoop-and-score for the Falcons, though he admitted he had to get the ball out of his hands quicker on that play.
In any event, it was all more frustration to throw on the pile of injuries the Packers are taking back to Green Bay with them.
He also threw it left-handed, of all things, on a 1-yard shovel pass to running back
“No, I didn’t,” Rodgers said. “But they all count.”
So do all these games, and while it’s early, Rodgers and the Packers know they’ll regret letting this one get away if a playoff rematch materializes in a few months.
“This is a potential matchup down the line, and hopefully we put ourselves in that position,” Rodgers said.
“I think we can beat anyone at home. If it comes down to some sort of tiebreaker in December and January, this game might be a big one. We might have to come back here. But I think we can beat anyone at home.”
The Packers have 14 more games to try to earn as many additional home games as possible.
However it transpired, Sunday’s result has thrown an additional obstacle in their way.
