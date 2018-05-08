Former Packers G Dan Grimm dies

A fifth-round draft pick in 1963, he played three seasons in Green Bay

Former Green Bay Packers guard Dan Grimm, once in line to inherit a starting position under Vince Lombardi, died May 3, 2018, in Lincoln County, N.C., at age 77.

Grimm’s death was reported by the Des Moines Register. Warwick Funeral Home in Lincolnton, N.C., said in its online obituary that Grimm died of Parkinson’s disease and dementia.

Selected by the Packers in the fifth round of the 1963 NFL Draft, Grimm played seven NFL seasons, including from 1963-65 with the Packers.

Grimm played in 42 games for the Packers and started 13, according to official National Football League scoresheets. In 1964, those scoresheets had him starting five games at right guard after Jerry Kramer was lost for the season following abdominal surgery, and then seven games at left guard after Fuzzy Thurston injured his shoulder. Grimm started one at right guard in 1965.

Grimm also handled kickoff chores at times in 1963.

In February 1966, Atlanta selected Grimm in its expansion draft. Grimm played through 1969 with the Falcons, Baltimore Colts and Washington.