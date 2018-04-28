Four Packers to be revealed in early episodes of 'Top 100'

GREEN BAY – The NFL Network’s “Top 100” is back, and the Packers are in the mix right away.

As “The Top 100 Players of 2018” begins Monday night with back-to-back episodes featuring players ranked No. 100-81, the Packers will have four players revealed.

Three fall in the opening episode from No. 100-91, which airs at 8 p.m. CT. The fourth is between No. 90-81 in the episode that follows at 9 p.m. CT.

Of the four players, three of them have been ranked in the “Top 100” at some point in previous seasons. One is making his debut appearance on the list, which is voted on annually, and only by NFL players.