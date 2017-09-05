Free-play touchdown caps critical drive in victory

GREEN BAY – It’s officially in the books as a 75-yard drive, but it required 85 yards.

Leading just 7-6 late in the third quarter, the Packers’ offense put together its most productive drive of the game against the Seahawks on Sunday, and it’s the Chevy Drive of the Week.

It began with a holding penalty that backed the Packers up to their own 15-yard line, but QB Aaron Rodgers ’ 13-yard scramble on third-and-11 got things going.

A 12-yard screen pass to Ty Montgomery got the Packers across midfield, and then on third-and-2, Rodgers did what he does so well.

Catching the Seahawks with 12 men on the field as the defense was trying to substitute, Rodgers got a free play and took advantage by finding WR Jordy Nelson deep over the middle for a 32-yard touchdown. K Mason Crosby ’s extra point made it 14-6 heading into the fourth quarter of what became a 17-9 season-opening victory.

All but six yards on the drive came via Rodgers, who was 6-of-7 for 66 yards, plus the scramble, and the Packers controlled things from there.