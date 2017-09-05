Free-play touchdown caps critical drive in victory

GREEN BAY – It’s officially in the books as a 75-yard drive, but it required 85 yards.
Leading just 7-6 late in the third quarter, the Packers’ offense put together its most productive drive of the game against the Seahawks on Sunday, and it’s the Chevy Drive of the Week.
It began with a holding penalty that backed the Packers up to their own 15-yard line, but QB
A 12-yard screen pass to
Catching the Seahawks with 12 men on the field as the defense was trying to substitute, Rodgers got a free play and took advantage by finding WR
All but six yards on the drive came via Rodgers, who was 6-of-7 for 66 yards, plus the scramble, and the Packers controlled things from there.