Frustrations piling up for Packers

But trying to rally against the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings with the hand he was dealt – down two starters on the offensive line and without his top two receivers, his top tight end and one of his top two running backs – makes for a fight he can’t be expected to win.
“It’s hard. It obviously limits the offense,” Hundley said of the injuries, which left him without
“Nobody’s going to look at who was on the field. Nobody’s going to care. Nobody is going to look at who was in, who wasn’t in. They’re going to look at the final score. That’s all that matters.”
The 16-0 loss at Lambeau Field was another lesson in the cruel reality of the NFL.
Yes, Hundley’s sluggish start contributed to falling behind by 10 points entering the second quarter, and his red-zone interception shortly before halftime was a killer mistake. There’s no way around that.
He also made his share of plays, and throws, to get his team back in the game. Yet, as he said, nobody is going to care.
He has to own an unsightly 30.2 passer rating that had several chances to be better. The dropped passes were as frequent as the injuries, and then a couple of early deep shots that were close gave way to later long throws that were far off-target.
But everyone has to own this one.
“I’ve never felt more defeated, more embarrassed by a performance,” said receiver
In the discussion of Hundley, this forever will be paired with the Baltimore shutout from five weeks ago, but his outing then versus now compares only statistically. Against the Ravens, the Packers looked close to helpless at times. Against the Vikings, they simply didn’t help themselves.
The Packers got a look at a potential future contributor in the passing game in undrafted rookie receiver
On the defensive side, lineman
The Packers could have hung their hat on so much more, though. Maybe it wouldn’t have been enough to beat the playoff-bound Vikings anyway, because if there’d been a crunch time, Minnesota had so much more at stake.
But it sure would have been interesting to find out. Instead, another frustrating loss was just tacked on to a frustrating season.
