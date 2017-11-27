Full Highlights: Packers 26, Buccaneers 20

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
The defense had one big missed opportunity
The investment the Packers made in the backfield is paying off
At 5-6, Green Bay has no more margin for error
Packers release LB Derrick Mathews, T Francis Kallon from practice squad
Every team is looking for flashes of greatness
The Green Bay Packers faced off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13 of the 2017 NFL season.
Hear from LB Clay Matthews after the Packers 26-20 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Bucaneers Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Watch the Green Bay Packers game-winning drive in OT capped off by an Aaron Jones touchdown run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.