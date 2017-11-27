 

Full Highlights: Packers 26, Buccaneers 20

View all the big plays from Sunday's overtime win over Tampa Bay

Green Bay Packers LB Kyler Fackrell blocks a Tampa Buccaneers' punt and the Packers recover.

Green Bay Packers RB Jamaal Williams bounces outside for a 25-yard run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Green Bay Packers QB Brett Hundley avoids a sack and scrambles for 14 yards in the first half of Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Green Bay Packers RB Jamaal Williams stretches out for the 1-yard touchdown Sunday against Tampa Bay at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay Packers DE Dean Lowry returns a strip sack fumble from Tampa Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston 62 yards for a touchdown during Sunday's matchup.

Green Bay Packers DE Dean Lowry sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston on third down for a loss of 14 yards.

Green Bay Packers QB Brett Hundley keeps the ball on a zone read and takes off for an 18-yard gain in overtime against the Buccaneers.

Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones takes his first carry of the game for a 20-yard touchdown to win in overtime against the Buccaneers.

Watch the Green Bay Packers game-winning drive in OT capped off by an Aaron Jones touchdown run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Green Bay Packers faced off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13 of the 2017 NFL season.


 
