Ha Ha Clinton-Dix 'is ready to go'

GREEN BAY – The Packers' coordinators and defensive assistant coaches met with the media after practice on Tuesday. Here's a recap of some of their key comments.

Associate head coach/linebackers Winston Moss

On young outside linebackers:

A lot. With our front-line guys being down a little bit, taking some precautionary measures with them, those guys are going to get a lot of work. They got a lot of work today. They’ll get their fair share. Reggie Gilbert has stepped up. Kyler Fackrell is coming along this past game. If you look at it, it’s time for one or two of those guys to step up. They’ll get an opportunity. I’m looking forward to it.

On getting Vince Biegel ready when he returns:

I guess you have to see it from my end or see it from the perspective of. If Vince Biegel was to be placed on the 53 and we were in position to get him ready to play, he would only be placed in situations where he could at best put himself in position to help the team. We wouldn’t call upon him to do something out of his range, out of his comfort zone.

On Reggie Gilbert:

Reggie Gilbert has taken a pretty decent step this preseason. He’s shown the skills he’s picked up over the last year, working with the first-team offense on the practice squad has paid off. Everything he’s doing, the arrow is pointing up with him.

Offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett

On Brett Hundley vs. Broncos

He did a nice job. Anytime you get the opportunities, you want to see him take command of the huddle. He put us in a position to drive down the field and finish drives. You saw guys come alive and make plays for him.

On the Packers’ run game:

It improved. It’s still not there yet. We’ll continue to emphasize that and work to get better. It improved somewhat. It all started from a fundamentals standpoint. We have to continue to build on that and continue to get better as we go.

On calling plays in the preseason finale:

It’s exciting to get that opportunity. I certainly appreciate having that opportunity. Anytime you get an opportunity to get more experience in the area, it’s unique and I’m excited about it.

Defensive coordinator Dom Capers

On injuries at outside linebacker:

I think all those guys are going to be back and be available. We’re being cautious right now with Clay, Nick and Jayrone. I don’t think there’s anything really significant with those guys.

On Ha Ha Clinton-Dix :

I think he can take another step this year. You saw him step up with the takeaways last year. The one thing about Ha Ha is he’s been able to stay on that field. He played most plays of any defensive player last year. He sets a high standard for himself. Guys like that normally continue to push themselves to advance their game. I’m excited about our safety position because we’ve had more depth there.

On whether you can expect a young player to play at start of regular season after missing all of training camp:

Depends on the individual. What kind of job they did in meetings. Some guys pick things up quicker than others. Sometimes you’re forced to put a guy on a quick course to get him ready. The most important thing is for Vince (Biegel) to be healthy so we don’t have any setbacks.

Special-teams coordinator Ron Zook

On punter Justin Vogel :

He’s had a lot of work obviously and good work. The thing we try to do is keep him fresh. It’s like any young guy. Consistency is the thing you have to work on and stress. That’s the way it goes with mostly all young punters.

On the punt return:

It’s something we’ve really stressed. We had some returns called back last year that we’re pretty good returns. It’s the stress. Trevor makes it go. He’s done a nice job.

On benefit of training camp for long-snapper Brett Goode :

Brett will tell you it’s been good for him. His first snaps last year were in the game. Get you back in the swing. From that standpoint, it’s been good for him. The things he’s done, it’s just like last year. He hasn’t missed a beat.

Defensive line coach Mike Trgovac

On Dean Lowry ’s training camp:

I think like he and Kenny Clark , you hope they take that step forward. The mental commitment they both made, the physical commitment they both made. Hopefully, he’ll be able to pick it right up where they left off. He can come inside and play five and three-technique, and he has the length you’re looking for.

On Christian Ringo ’s camp:

He did some good things pass-rush wise. Good against the run, too. Just a little bit more consistent. He’s another guy who’s coming every week. You see him making a few plays in the pass rush.

On Kenny Clark:

Kenny is 21 years old. It’s sometimes hard to believe he’s 21 years old. His dedication and awareness of things. He has a really bright future. It doesn’t seem like a 21-year-old when you’re talking to him.

Safeties coach Darren Perry

On Ha Ha Clinton-Dix going into the regular season:



He is ready to go. We have a few guys like that. The young guys need it more than anyone else. The veteran guys who play a thousand snaps, they’re going to be ready to go. I think the sky is the limit. He’s going to into his fourth year now. He’s done a lot. I think he’ll be the first to tell you he’s just scrapping the surface. It’s just going to be him committing himself to being one of the best. He wants to be great. He’s doing all the right things.

On Josh Jones ’ preseason:

He’s making a lot of progress. He’s obviously not there yet. Moving him around enhances his learning curve. Great energy. He did some really good things against Denver, but we have to be a little bit more consistent.

Cornerbacks coach Joe Whitt

On Davon House returning:

Naturally there’s going to be some rust being away for however many weeks he was, but hopefully we’ll have enough time to knock rust off. He needs practice and that’s what we’re going to give him. I can’t control that his hamstring has been hurt, but I can control making sure he’s mentally ready.

On Damarious Randall :

Solid. I thought D was really good this last game against Denver. I thought he played his best game as a Packer when he was in there. I wish it were a regular-season game. Now, it’s about consistency. Can you do it every week? I don’t want a game to be played really good and then see it three weeks later.

On Josh Hawkins against Washington:

Josh played really well. I know he had the highest grade. It was a good performance, but you have to do it week-in and week-out. One week doing it well is not winning football in this league for it to be a championship style group. I was pleased to do it in Washington. If you want to be great, you have to do it every day.

On assistant linebackers coach Scott McCurley

On what he wants to see this weekend:

I’m just excited to see the young guys. Cody (Heiman) and Derrick (Mathews). Even Talley jumping into the inside. I think in the second half, they probably had their best performance of the summer. I’m looking forward to seeing if they can take a jump in the fourth game and make plays.

On Jordan Tripp ’s camp before concussion:

He was really coming along. He was in a place where he was ready to take the next step with us and on special teams. … He’s got a great personality as far as his charisma with people and his ability to communicate with them. When you talk about his work habits and consistency, he’s a smart guy. He’s physical and aggressive. The combination of him being a good guy and showing up on the field, and performing has really drawn everybody to him.

On Joe Thomas ’ release in 2015:

We saw a need for him in a hurry. We always valued Joe and what he could do for us. He doesn’t speak about it much, but you know it was a motivator. He’d be cut before by this team and then we brought him back. He never let it affect him. He jumped back in two weeks later and he was playing on third down for us. That approach has brought him to this point where he is in his life.