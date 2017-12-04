Jamaal Williams nominated for two NFL weekly awards

Aaron Jones also up for NFL clutch performer of the week

GREEN BAY – Packers rookie running backs Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones have been nominated for NFL weekly awards following their performances in Sunday’s 26-20 overtime win over Tampa Bay.

Williams, on the heels of his first NFL 100-yard rushing performance, has been nominated for both the FedEx ground player of the week and Pepsi rookie of the week awards. He finished the game with 21 carries for 113 yards (5.4 avg) and a touchdown.

Jones is one of five nominees for the Castrol Edge clutch performer of the week after his game-winning 20-yard touchdown on his lone carry against the Buccaneers. He’d missed the previous two games with a knee injury.

Jones previously won both NFL ground and rookie of the week honors after rushing for a career-high 131 yards and a touchdown against New Orleans in Week 7. He also was honored as the rookie of the week in Week 5 for his 19-carry, 125-yard performance in Dallas on Oct. 8.

Williams earned dual nominations this week after busting his longest carry of the season (25 yards) and plowed in for a pivotal 1-yard touchdown run on third-and-goal on the same series in the second quarter against the Buccaneers.

The rookie fourth-round pick has amassed 458 total yards (303 rushing, 155 receiving) and four touchdowns since replacing an injured Aaron Jones and Ty Montgomery in the second half against Chicago on Nov. 12.

To vote for Williams for the ground player of the week, click here. The other nominees are the Kansas City quarterback Alex Smith, New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, Dallas running back Alfred Morris and Miami running back Kenyan Drake.

To vote for Williams for rookie of the week, click here. The other nominees are New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara, Chicago running back Tarik Cohen, New York Giants tight end Evan Engram and Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Desmond King.

To vote for Jones for clutch performer of the week, click here. The other nominees are Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen, Baltimore safety Eric Weddle and San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould.