Jamaal Williams nominated for two NFL weekly awards

GREEN BAY – Packers rookie running backs
Jones is one of five nominees for the Castrol Edge clutch performer of the week after his game-winning 20-yard touchdown on his lone carry against the Buccaneers. He’d missed the previous two games with a knee injury.
Williams earned dual nominations this week after busting his longest carry of the season (25 yards) and plowed in for a pivotal 1-yard touchdown run on third-and-goal on the same series in the second quarter against the Buccaneers.
The rookie fourth-round pick has amassed 458 total yards (303 rushing, 155 receiving) and four touchdowns since replacing an injured Aaron Jones and
To vote for Williams for rookie of the week, click here. The other nominees are New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara, Chicago running back Tarik Cohen, New York Giants tight end Evan Engram and Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Desmond King.
To vote for Jones for clutch performer of the week, click here. The other nominees are Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen, Baltimore safety Eric Weddle and San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould.