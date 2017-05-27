Jordy Nelson ranked No. 48 NFL Network’s 'Top 100'

GREEN BAY – Fresh off winning NFL Comeback Player of the Year, Packers WR Jordy Nelson has reclaimed his spot on the NFL Network’s annual “Top 100” list.

The 10th-year receiver checked it at No. 48 on this year’s list after catching 97 passes for 1,257 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdown receptions last season, his first after sustaining a season-ending knee injury in the 2015 preseason.

Nelson was profiled Monday night as the NFL Network announced all players ranked from No. 50 to 41. He previously came in at No. 18 on the list in 2015, 83rd in 2014 and 80th in 2012.

Nelson is the first player in franchise history to record 13 or more receiving touchdowns in three different seasons (2011, 2014, 2016). He also led the NFL last season in red-zone catches (19), red-zone receiving yards (127) and red-zone TD receptions (11), three more TDs than any other player in the league.

Nelson and QB Aaron Rodgers surpassed Brett Favre and Antonio Freeman as the most productive TD duo in franchise history when they connected for 58th and 59th scores against Minnesota on Dec. 24.