My Cause, My Cleats: Packers show off their shoes

Packers players will have the chance to share the causes that are important to them on Sunday as part of the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats campaign.

Honored to team up with @CureDuchenne again to help bring awareness to Duchenne muscular dystrophy through #MyCauseMyCleats️ #MCMC



These cleats mean a great deal to me as they are the vision of 2 special boys battling Duchenne... pic.twitter.com/VU9g5kHbV4 — Clay Matthews III (@ClayMatthews52) December 1, 2017

In honor of my friend @OCLMendoza who was diagnosed with ALS and is only 22 years old, I’m supporting ALS Research by representing @ALSTDI for the #MyCauseMyCleats campaign.



Please visit https://t.co/s9c3EJ5tpy to learn more and donate to help #EndALS. We need a cure! pic.twitter.com/lZjrqjFUc9 — Trevor Davis (@Trevor9Davis) December 2, 2017