My Cause, My Cleats: Packers show off their shoes

Packers players will have the chance to share the causes that are important to them on Sunday as part of the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats campaign.
Honored to team up with @CureDuchenne again to help bring awareness to Duchenne muscular dystrophy through #MyCauseMyCleats️ #MCMC—
These cleats mean a great deal to me as they are the vision of 2 special boys battling Duchenne... pic.twitter.com/VU9g5kHbV4
Clay MatthewsIII (@ClayMatthews52) December 1, 2017
#MyCauseMyCleats: @Trevor9Davis is representing his friend who was diagnosed with ALS this Sunday. @ALSTDI pic.twitter.com/dTOyEN4Y0o— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 2, 2017
In honor of my friend @OCLMendoza who was diagnosed with ALS and is only 22 years old, I’m supporting ALS Research by representing @ALSTDI for the #MyCauseMyCleats campaign.—
Please visit https://t.co/s9c3EJ5tpy to learn more and donate to help #EndALS. We need a cure! pic.twitter.com/lZjrqjFUc9
Trevor Davis(@Trevor9Davis) December 2, 2017
.@tae15adams shares the story behind his #CysticFibrosis cleats for this Sunday. #MyCauseMyCleats #ChellaStrong pic.twitter.com/mY2eon568F— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 2, 2017
Excited and honored to wear these #CysticFibrosis cleats for my cause. Lost an angel due to this disease so lets all help in spreading awareness to ultimately do away with it. Love and miss you Chella. #mycausemycleats pic.twitter.com/n7ZtblAAuT—
Davante Adams(@tae15adams) December 1, 2017
#MyCauseMyCleats: @Montravius1TGE & @SingleMomPlanet pic.twitter.com/EpuZW0xafB— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 2, 2017
#MyCauseMyCleats: @crosbykicks2 is representing his mom’s organization @TheLocker_gtown pic.twitter.com/voxBpd0GKg— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 2, 2017
Be a hero, not a bully.@Mike_Daniels76 talks about his #MyCauseMyCleats for this Sunday.#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/MXkWxdSJFw— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 2, 2017
Had to take the new kicks out for a test drive —
My mans @solesbysir is the mastermind behind the design!!! Check him out!! #MyCauseMyCleats #GoPackGo #NoBullying #BeAHero pic.twitter.com/1D9jG2COSY
Mike Daniels(@Mike_Daniels76) November 30, 2017
Excited to unveil #MyCauseMyCleats which support @JockeyBeingFam. Learn more about Jockey Being Family at https://t.co/sNy5PgqKrE pic.twitter.com/bXx0p3XLVW—
Jordy Nelson(@JordyRNelson) November 28, 2017
#MyCauseMyCleats: @rcobb18 & @SHARPLiteracy pic.twitter.com/brkxfiYwNb— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 2, 2017