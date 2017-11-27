 

News

Print
RSS

My Cause, My Cleats: Packers show off their shoes

Posted 20 minutes ago

Players to wear custom-made cleats supporting charities on Sunday

Packers players will have the chance to share the causes that are important to them on Sunday as part of the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats campaign.

 
blog comments powered by Disqus

You May Also Be Interested in...

Subscribe More Headlines »

Recent Videos

Subscribe More Videos »