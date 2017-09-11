Packers, Falcons tied at 7 after one

ATLANTA – Both teams scored on their opening drives and the Packers and Falcons were tied 7-7 after one quarter on Sunday night at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.The Falcons took the ball first and went right down the field and scored. RB Devonta Freeman carried four times for 18 yards on the drive, including a 1-yard TD plunge. WR Julio Jones caught two passes for 53 yards to get the Falcons into scoring range.The Packers came right back, despite starting with two backups at the tackle spots inon the left side andon the right. Back-to-back third downs were converted by an end-around run by WRand a 14-yard completion to TE. The Falcons were then called for pass interference on TEon the next third down, moving the chains again.On the next snap, RBwas wide open in the right flat for a 23-yard catch-and-run all the way down to the 2. After an offside call on Atlanta, Montgomery dove in from the 1 to tie the game with 3:43 left in the quarter.Green Bay’s defense responded with a three-and-out, as LBsandcombined on a third-down sack of QB Matt Ryan, forcing a punt.Atlanta’s defense then answered with a three-and-out, with the help of a holding penalty on CBefore the end of the quarter, Packers DT(hamstring) and WR(quad) were both announced with injuries and questionable to return.