Packers, Falcons tied at 7 after one

ATLANTA – Both teams scored on their opening drives and the Packers and Falcons were tied 7-7 after one quarter on Sunday night at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Falcons took the ball first and went right down the field and scored. RB Devonta Freeman carried four times for 18 yards on the drive, including a 1-yard TD plunge. WR Julio Jones caught two passes for 53 yards to get the Falcons into scoring range.
The Packers came right back, despite starting with two backups at the tackle spots in Kyle Murphy
on the left side and Justin McCray
on the right. Back-to-back third downs were converted by an end-around run by WR Randall Cobb
and a 14-yard completion to TE Richard Rodgers
. The Falcons were then called for pass interference on TE Martellus Bennett
on the next third down, moving the chains again.
On the next snap, RB Ty Montgomery
was wide open in the right flat for a 23-yard catch-and-run all the way down to the 2. After an offside call on Atlanta, Montgomery dove in from the 1 to tie the game with 3:43 left in the quarter.
Green Bay’s defense responded with a three-and-out, as LBs Clay Matthews
and Joe Thomas
combined on a third-down sack of QB Matt Ryan, forcing a punt.
Atlanta’s defense then answered with a three-and-out, with the help of a holding penalty on C Corey Linsley
.
Before the end of the quarter, Packers DT Mike Daniels
(hamstring) and WR Jordy Nelson
(quad) were both announced with injuries and questionable to return.