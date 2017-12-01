 

News

Print
RSS

Packers captains selected for Buccaneers game

Posted 35 minutes ago

Lambeau Field hosts Sunday afternoon matchup

As per team tradition, the Packers select game captains each week. Today's captains will be WR Davante Adams (offense), LB Blake Martinez (defense) and S Marwin Evans (special teams).

 
blog comments powered by Disqus

You May Also Be Interested in...

Subscribe More Headlines »

Recent Videos

  • Trailer: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Trailer: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    (0:45) Posted 31 minutes ago

    The Green Bay Packers face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field in Week 13.

  • Get Loud Lambeau: Buccaneers Week

    Get Loud Lambeau: Buccaneers Week

    (0:31) Posted 36 minutes ago

    It's gameday and you know what to do. Whether you're cheering at the game at Lambeau Field, a road game, or at your virtual Lambeau Field, we need you at your loudest.

  • Buccaneers vs. Packers: Final Thoughts

    Buccaneers vs. Packers: Final Thoughts

    (4:15) Posted 23 hours ago

    The Green Bay Packers are at home to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13. Wes and Mike talk about what's at stake, players to watch, and ways the Packers can win.

Subscribe More Videos »