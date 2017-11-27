Packers lead Bucs 17-10 after three

GREEN BAY – The score remained 17-10 at the end of the third quarter, but the Buccaneers were in goal-to-go as the third quarter expired on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Here's a recap of the first three quarters.
First quarter:
Both teams scored on their opening possessions, and the Buccaneers took a 7-3 lead over the Packers into the second quarter.
The Packers won the toss and deferred. The Buccaneers picked up a pair of first downs on passes of 11 yards to TE Antony Auclair and 13 yards to TE Alan Cross. On third-and-8 from the Green Bay 40, a WR screen to Adam Humphries picked up just enough to move the chains again.
On the next third down, from the 28, QB Jameis Winston hit TE Cameron Brate over the middle
A holding penalty
A 13-yard pass to Adams converted the next third down, and a 9-yard run by Williams
Green Bay's defense got a three-and-out, and Hundley scrambled for 10 yards on the Packers' next play.
Second quarter:
The Packers got some big plays in all three phases in the second quarter to take a 17-10 lead over the Buccaneers into halftime.
On Green Bay’s first play of the next series, Hundley tried to go deep to Nelson, and Bucs S Justin Evans picked it off.
Winston tried to go deep to WR Mike Evans
Tampa Bay began the next series with a 34-yard screen pass to RB Peyton Barber, and RB Charles Sims picked up 5 yards on a draw play on third-and-4.
LB
Winston hit WR DeSean Jackson for 19 yards to the 31, and a sack by Matthews set up third-and-5 from the 26. Winston found WR Chris Godwin for 7 yards to the 19, and the Bucs used a timeout with 34 seconds left.
LB
Third quarter:
The Packers opened the second half with a three-and-out, as Hundley was sacked for zero yards on a third-down scramble.
Tampa Bay picked up one first down on a third-and-1 run by Barber. Matthews sacked Winston, but he promptly hit Godwin for 17 yards and another first down anyway. Barber ran twice for 12 yards and a first down near midfield. Lowry raced through untouched for a sack on the next third down, and the Packers forced a punt that Davis fair-caught on Green Bay’s own 6-yard line.
The Packers went three-and-out again, as Hundley was sacked again on third down, this time back at his 4-yard line. Vogel boomed a 57-yard punt from his own end zone, and a holding penalty on Tampa Bay’s return forced the Bucs to start on their own 29-yard line.
Barber ran three straight times for 31 yards and a pair of first downs. RB Jacquizz Rodgers broke off a 19-yard run into the red zone. On third-and-7 from the 14, a scrambling Winston found Humphries for 11 yards for first-and-goal on the 3.