Packers list five players as questionable

GREEN BAY – The Packers have listed five players as questionable for Sunday night’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, including starting offensive tackles David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga .

Both players were estimated as limited participants on the Packers’ injury report since the team doesn’t practice on Fridays.

Bulaga was back at team facilities for Friday’s STAA (soft-tissue activation and application) program after being away from the team on Wednesday and Thursday with the flu.

The eighth-year right tackle was able to follow along with the game plan from home through his iPad and expects to get on the practice field during the Packers’ final run-through Saturday.

The team could wait until pre-game warmups Sunday night to make a decision on whether the ankle injury Bulaga sustained in practice on Aug. 23 is sufficiently healed for him to play.

“The ankle is getting better,” Bulaga said. “As time passes, I feel like it’s getting stronger, it’s getting better. So kneeling on the ground, throwing up might’ve helped it. So we’ll say that.”

Defensive tackles Mike Daniels (hip) and Montravius Adams (foot), and safety Kentrell Brice (quadriceps/knee) are also questionable for Sunday.

The Packers ruled out backup tackle Jason Spriggs (hamstring), while outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks (concussion) is listed as doubtful. Neither player practiced this week.

The Falcons listed only one player – running back Brian Hill (ankle) – as questionable and removed five others from the injury report.