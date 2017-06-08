 

Packers open three minicamp practices to public

Posted 12 hours ago

Wes Hodkiewicz packers.com staff writer

The Packers will practice June 13-15 at 11:30 a.m. each day


GREEN BAY – The Packers will conclude their offseason program next week with three public minicamp practices at Clarke Hinkle Field.

The Packers are scheduled to practice June 13-15 at 11:30 a.m. each day. All three practices will be open to the public with standing-room-only viewing available along Oneida Street (weather permitting).

The Packers will dismiss players until training camp following the three practices. The team reports back July 26 with the first training-camp practice slated for July 27.

 
