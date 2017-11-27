 

News

Print
RSS

Packers react to 26-20 win over the Buccaneers

Posted 18 minutes ago

See what the Packers were saying on social media following Sunday's overtime win











Walkoff. #gopackgo #4more

2,365 Likes, 21 Comments - David Bakhtiari (@dbak69) on Instagram: "Walkoff. #gopackgo #4more"


Great win with the squad and so happy i got to get the W with these cleats on my feet supporting the research of ALS for my guy @os_mendoza ! #Underfunded #NotIncurable #EndALS

5,021 Likes, 48 Comments - Trevor Davis (@trevor9davis) on Instagram: "Great win with the squad and so happy i got to get the W with these cleats on my feet supporting..."


My first one‼️ #ThankyouGod #Finally

5,056 Likes, 85 Comments - Kenny Clark (@kclarkjr_) on Instagram: "My first one‼️ #ThankyouGod #Finally"


20.5k Likes, 386 Comments - Brett Hundley Jr (@bretthundley7) on Instagram: ""


Just having fun enjoying this good weather in Lambeau  thts one of the reasons I'm cheesin #loyaltyiseverything #BW #GExOTW #gopackgo

8,811 Likes, 219 Comments - Jamaal Williams (@goodeatz_jman) on Instagram: "Just having fun enjoying this good weather in Lambeau  thts one of the reasons I'm cheesin..."


From I-10 rivals too NFL teammates BTW @showtyme_33 NMSU is going bowling

2,917 Likes, 25 Comments - davon house (@davonhouse31) on Instagram: "From I-10 rivals too NFL teammates BTW @showtyme_33 NMSU is going bowling"


Woooooo!!!!!! #GoPackGo 燎燎燎燎燎燎

2,238 Likes, 9 Comments - Jeff Janis (@jrjanis) on Instagram: "Woooooo!!!!!! #GoPackGo 燎燎燎燎燎燎"

 
blog comments powered by Disqus

You May Also Be Interested in...

Subscribe More Headlines »

Recent Videos

Subscribe More Videos »