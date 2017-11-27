Packers react to 26-20 win over the Buccaneers

See what the Packers were saying on social media following Sunday's overtime win

Wasn’t pretty but we’ll take it!! On to the next.. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) December 3, 2017

Every time @Showtyme_33 touched the ball today he won the game — Joe Callahan (@JoeCallahan4) December 3, 2017

Walkoff. #gopackgo #4more 2,365 Likes, 21 Comments - David Bakhtiari (@dbak69) on Instagram: "Walkoff. #gopackgo #4more"

 20.5k Likes, 386 Comments - Brett Hundley Jr (@bretthundley7) on Instagram: ""