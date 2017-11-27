Packers react to 26-20 win over the Buccaneers

Damarious Randall(@RandallTime) December 3, 2017
Great team win #GoPackGo 礪礪礪—
Josh Hawkins(@28degreess) December 3, 2017
Wasn’t pretty but we’ll take it!! On to the next..—
Davante Adams(@tae15adams) December 3, 2017
Great team Win. 燎—
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix(@haha_cd6) December 3, 2017
It was ugly but they ALL count!!! Good team win #GoPackGo #Packers pic.twitter.com/z7DAkjDqkk—
Mike Daniels(@Mike_Daniels76) December 3, 2017
Every time @Showtyme_33 touched the ball today he won the game—
Joe Callahan(@JoeCallahan4) December 3, 2017
What a win! Glad you made it out #Iceman @ChuckLiddell #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/5vxiY2LGDL—
David Bakhtiari(@DBak69) December 3, 2017
Lane Taylor(@lanetaylor65) December 3, 2017
Great day in Lambeau. S/o to my bro @KCBoutThatLife forcing the fumble on the TD. I️ gotta work on my Lambeau Leap. #GoPackGo https://t.co/yYbKSPrfa1—
Dean Lowry(@DeanLowry94) December 4, 2017
Walkoff. #gopackgo #4more
2,365 Likes, 21 Comments - David Bakhtiari (@dbak69) on Instagram: "Walkoff. #gopackgo #4more"
Great win with the squad and so happy i got to get the W with these cleats on my feet supporting the research of ALS for my guy @os_mendoza ! #Underfunded #NotIncurable #EndALS
5,021 Likes, 48 Comments -
Trevor Davis(@trevor9davis) on Instagram: "Great win with the squad and so happy i got to get the W with these cleats on my feet supporting..."
My first one‼️ #ThankyouGod #Finally
5,056 Likes, 85 Comments -
Kenny Clark(@kclarkjr_) on Instagram: "My first one‼️ #ThankyouGod #Finally"
20.5k Likes, 386 Comments -
Brett HundleyJr (@bretthundley7) on Instagram: ""
Just having fun enjoying this good weather in Lambeau thts one of the reasons I'm cheesin #loyaltyiseverything #BW #GExOTW #gopackgo
8,811 Likes, 219 Comments -
Jamaal Williams(@goodeatz_jman) on Instagram: "Just having fun enjoying this good weather in Lambeau thts one of the reasons I'm cheesin..."
From I-10 rivals too NFL teammates BTW @showtyme_33 NMSU is going bowling
2,917 Likes, 25 Comments - davon house (@davonhouse31) on Instagram: "From I-10 rivals too NFL teammates BTW @showtyme_33 NMSU is going bowling"
Woooooo!!!!!! #GoPackGo 燎燎燎燎燎燎
2,238 Likes, 9 Comments -
Jeff Janis(@jrjanis) on Instagram: "Woooooo!!!!!! #GoPackGo 燎燎燎燎燎燎"