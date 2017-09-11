Packers shift back to traditional in-season schedule

GREEN BAY – The Packers have reverted back to their traditional in-season schedule after testing a new format in the week leading up to their opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

The biggest change resulted in Wednesday’s practice shifting back to a 12:45 p.m. CT practice instead of 3:15 p.m.

The Packers made the shift after suggestions from the training staff. While Head Coach Mike McCarthy felt it would benefit younger players, the team chose to go back to the original timeslot after discussing it further with its veteran players.

“Listening in general is so important,” said McCarthy during his pre-practice news conference Thursday. “I know I listen a lot more today than I did 10 years ago whether it’s my players or my family. It’s about collecting information, evaluating it and seeing if you can apply it. You can’t be jack of all trades, master of none trying to do everything.

“The feedback I got from veteran players, they’re into the way we've done it. I’m a big believer in regularity. My father taught me that. Your highest amount of energy before lunch. I was open to the concerns of our training camp and coaching recommendations, so we tried it and we’ve gone back to the old schedule.”

The Packers again will be without Bryan Bulaga when they hit the practice field Thursday afternoon after the starting right tackle was sent home with flu-like symptoms for the second consecutive day.

The Packers’ situation at tackle is uncertain at the moment with David Bakhtiari and Jason Spriggs each suffering hamstring injuries against the Seahawks.

With Bulaga also sidelined with an ankle injury, the team promoted undrafted rookie Adam Pankey from the practice squad on Wednesday. Due to his illness, McCarthy said he didn’t have a gauge on Bulaga’s ankle or his availability for Sunday night’s game in Atlanta.

“I don’t have a feel for Bryan because we haven’t worked him since Monday,” McCarthy said. “We have to hopefully see where he is (Thursday). Just speaking with Bryan this morning, he’s dehydrated and things like that.”