Packers vs. Broncos: Performances to watch

DENVER – The third of the Packers’ four preseason games is Saturday night, and here are the players worth keeping an eye on.

1. Damarious Randall – The third-year cornerback was a standout defender all spring and appeared to have put last season’s injury woes behind him. Then he sustained a concussion on an illegal hit in the preseason opener vs. Philadelphia and was sidelined for more than a week. With the Packers’ starting defense expected to get its largest share of snaps this preseason in Denver, it’s key for Randall to get back in his comfort zone.

2. Kyle Murphy and Jason Spriggs – The second-year offensive tackles are in for a big night. Starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga is out with an ankle injury, so the 2016 draft picks will be taking over his spot as well as getting their usual snaps with the No. 2 offensive line. Based on how practice reps were divvied up on Wednesday when Bulaga exited, Murphy will likely get the first crack at right tackle, and he could stay there with the second unit. Spriggs might get some snaps at right tackle as well before moving back to the left side with the twos.

3. Ty Montgomery – The starting running back missed last week’s game and has had very few in-game reps with the No. 1 offensive unit. He also fumbled against the Eagles. This is the game to get some important work in and smooth out any rough spots.

4. Trevor Davis – In his bid to win the punt-return job, Davis can’t afford any more mistakes like the muff last week in Washington. He broke a TD return the previous game against Philadelphia but then tried to do too much on a catch in traffic, and it cost him. The 2016 fifth-round pick said he put the miscue behind him, and he has to prove he really did.