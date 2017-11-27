Packers won the toss, made it count

GREEN BAY – The only way for an offense to win on the first possession of overtime is to score a touchdown.

The Packers got the job done, and the lone possession of OT in Sunday’s 26-20 victory over the Buccaneers is the Chevy Drive of the Week.

After winning the coin toss, the Packers chose to receive, and WR Trevor Davis returned the kickoff 27 yards to the Green Bay 28-yard line.

From there, only two Packers players touched the ball on the next seven snaps.

QB Brett Hundley scrambled 7 yards for a first down on third-and-4 to get the drive going. After an incomplete pass to WR Jordy Nelson , Hundley then took off for 18 yards on a read-option run.

The reason the read-option worked so well was the performance of rookie RB Jamaal Williams , who ended up with 21 carries for 113 yards on the day. On the game-winning drive, he carried three times for 15 yards, and he caught a short pass that he took 12 yards in all, tip-toeing down the sideline all the way to the Tampa Bay 20.

As Williams came out of the game for a quick breather, fellow rookie RB Aaron Jones stepped in, and he became the third, and final, Green Bay player to touch the ball on the climactic drive.

Jones hadn’t carried the ball all day, and not since Week 10 at Chicago, when he exited with a knee injury. He had missed the previous two games, and he had taken the field for only one snap earlier Sunday in place of Williams.

This time, he took the first-down handoff, found nothing up the middle, and bounced it out to his left. Tampa Bay’s defensive front had crashed inside so hard that Jones had a clear lane in front of him, and with the help of a block on the edge from Nelson, he scored to end the game.