Packers won the toss, made it count

GREEN BAY – The only way for an offense to win on the first possession of overtime is to score a touchdown.
The Packers got the job done, and the lone possession of OT in Sunday’s 26-20 victory over the Buccaneers is the Chevy Drive of the Week.
After winning the coin toss, the Packers chose to receive, and WR
From there, only two Packers players touched the ball on the next seven snaps.
The reason the read-option worked so well was the performance of rookie RB
Jones hadn’t carried the ball all day, and not since Week 10 at Chicago, when he exited with a knee injury. He had missed the previous two games, and he had taken the field for only one snap earlier Sunday in place of Williams.
This time, he took the first-down handoff, found nothing up the middle, and bounced it out to his left. Tampa Bay’s defensive front had crashed inside so hard that Jones had a clear lane in front of him, and with the help of a block on the edge from Nelson, he scored to end the game.