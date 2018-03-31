Prospect Primer: WR James Washington, Oklahoma State

Posted three straight seasons with 1,000-plus yards and double-digit touchdowns for the Cowboys

Name: James Washington

Position: WR

Ht.-Wt.: 5-11, 213

School: Oklahoma State

Key stat: Posted three straight seasons with 1,000-plus yards and double-digit touchdowns for the Cowboys, capping his college career with 74 catches for 1,549 yards and 13 scores in 2017.

Notable: As star quarterback Mason Rudolph’s top target, a finalist for the Fred Biletnikoff Award and a selection to multiple All-America teams, averaged an impressive 20.9 yards per catch last season, tops in the country among receivers with at least 50 catches.