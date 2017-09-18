Ron Wolf honored to have his road in Titletown

GREEN BAY – The man responsible for helping repave the Packers’ path to Titletown now has his own road to show for it.

The Packers and Village of Ashwaubenon officially unveiled Ron Wolf Way on Tuesday, honoring the Pro Football Hall of Fame general manager who served as the architect of the Packers’ resurgence in the 1990s and of the Super Bowl XXXI team.

The new roadway runs between Brookwood Drive and Blue Ridge Drive, a section of the street that was relocated in order to provide better access and traffic movements around the newly developed Titletown.

Wolf was surrounded by friends and family during the unveiling and proudly held his granddaughter, Daisy, while accepting a ceremonial street sign in his name.

“It’s a marvelous feeling,” Wolf said. “It was an overwhelming feeling because when you think of all the people who made this franchise the No. 1 franchise in professional football and now for you to be a part of that, even more so with a street named after you, is awesome.”

After being hired as the Packers’ general manager in 1991, Wolf then brought in head coach Mike Holmgren, traded for future Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and signed Hall of Fame defensive end Reggie White.

From 1992-2000, the Packers compiled the second-best regular-season record in the NFL (92-52, .639), while recording seven consecutive winning seasons (1992-98) and six straight playoff appearances (1993-98).

As he always does, Wolf turned the credit to his supporting personnel staff, which included five future NFL GMs serving under him: current Packers GM Ted Thompson, Reggie McKenzie, John Schneider, John Dorsey and Scot McCloughan.

“I had a lot of help here now,” Wolf said. “If you figure, you get a coach like Mike Holmgren, a once-in-a-lifetime type player like Brett Favre, and the people who worked with me here. At one point, we had five guys who worked with me that were general managers in the National Football League and there’s only 27 of those general manager jobs.”

Packers President CEO/President Mark Murphy, Thompson, Village of Ashwaubenon President Mary Kardoskee, and his son and current Packers director-football operations Eliot Wolf were all on hand for Tuesday’s unveiling near the Titletown development, located west of Lambeau Field.

“Ron helped put the ‘title’ back in ‘Titletown,’ and appropriately here we are in Titletown, when he took over the football operations for the Packers in 1991,” Murphy said. “Obviously numerous division championships, two NFC titles and a Super Bowl championship were among the highlights, but most importantly he really changed the culture of the organization to one where we expect to win. We’ve been very fortunate to have continued success, but he started it here.”

Wolf and his wife, Edie, split their time between Florida and Wisconsin. But whenever they’re in Green Bay, there’s no doubt in Wolf’s mind he’ll now be making detours down the road bearing his name.

“Every day,” said Wolf with a smile. “Get an ice cream up at the Dairy Queen (down adjoining Ridge Road) and come on by.”