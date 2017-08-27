'Somebody jumps out' every year in fourth game

GREEN BAY -- The Packers' fourth preseason game is just a few days away, and it'll be the last chance for dozens of young players to make something happen in their bid to make the roster.

Perhaps somebody who isn't being talked about much will generate more discussion before final cuts on Saturday.

"It’s all about opportunity," Head Coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday. "It happens every year, the fourth game, somebody jumps out, takes the rope, and he’ll be here when the 53 is picked."

That said, the coaching staff has done a diligent film evaluation from last Saturday's preseason game in Denver. McCarthy reiterated how important that film is, because in the second quarter the Packers had several second-unit players going against the Broncos' first-string guys, which provides a valuable glimpse into how those players might perform if they were thrown into action in the regular season.

"The quality of play for the evaluation was definitely there," McCarthy said. "We improved as a football team last week, and that's the Denver game included.

"I'm thankful. It worked out to play it the way we did."

McCarthy did not get into specifics about playing time on Thursday vs. the Rams, but he said both the No. 3 and 4 quarterbacks, Joe Callahan and Taysom Hill , would play after not getting any action in Denver.

As far as whether the Packers will keep a third quarterback on the 53-man roster, or delegate one to the practice squad, McCarthy said it would come down to a third QB earning the roster spot, not just one guy beating out the other.

The Packers have one open practice of training camp remaining. It's slated for 11:45 a.m. CT Tuesday at Ray Nitschke Field.