Victory vibe was special for this one

GREEN BAY – Here’s one to file away from Sunday’s 17-9 season-opening victory, because it could mean a lot as 2017 progresses.
The score at the time? Packers 7, Seahawks 6.
The early struggles saw one streak of Rodgers’ broken, but fortunately not another. His first-quarter interception was his first pick in 251 regular-season pass attempts, the longest of his career and 43 shy of Bart Starr’s franchise mark.
As defensive lineman Nazair Jones took off in the other direction, Rodgers managed, luckily, to prevent disaster.
“I was just glad it wasn’t a pick-six. I think I’ve got a pretty good streak going right now,” said Rodgers, who has thrown only one of those in his career, back in 2009 in a loss at Tampa Bay.
Fortunately, he could joke about it, as Rodgers was shoved in the back by Seattle’s Cliff Avril while chasing Jones, and the penalty wiped out the TD return.
“It would have been tough to give up a pick-six to a lineman who outran me, particularly since I’ve been working on my conditioning with my running,” he said, smiling.
Seattle cornerback Jeremy Lane was ejected after the play for punching Green Bay receiver
Tempers then stayed relatively calm until the fourth quarter, when Rodgers took a hit from linebacker K.J. Wright on a diving scramble up the middle for a big first down.
New tight end
“It meant a lot to me, it really did,” Rodgers said, reminiscing about times last year in Minnesota and Tennessee when teammates came to his defense after questionable hits.
“Those are moments you take with you for a long time. I told Marty right away thanks. I didn’t feel like the hit was a painful hit that K.J. gave me, but I love Marty for doing that.”
“I support Marty 100 percent in just about everything he does,” Rodgers said. “Marty and I have become fast friends. I respect him a lot.
“As you guys know, he’s a very interesting, creative person. He has opinions that aren’t just based on something he read on Twitter or a cliché that he’s seen in a book. It’s things he cares about, he researches, he feels strongly about, and I’ll back him whatever he wants to do.”
Bennett made up for his penalty just a couple of plays later, timing his release into the flat perfectly to create open space in front of him after a short reception. The 26-yard gain moved the chains one final time and sealed the win.
Rodgers pointed that out as one of many examples of the “really smart” plays his weapons make in the heat of battle. Effective route reads and extra blocks on the perimeter all played into getting things going against a difficult defense.
Rodgers used his own smarts as well, of course, such as glancing to his right to make sure the side judge threw the flag for 12 men on the field before firing deep to
So while a victory over a perennial NFC contender is one “you’re thankful for come December and January,” according to Rodgers, the vibe surrounding the win is worth processing as well.
Whether talking about the defense setting the tone, the skill players doing the little things, or Bennett standing up for his brother and his teammates, the Packers began a new season as a team both willing and able to count on one another, in any situation.
This one was a true team win. There was no single individual star, and that makes it as good a start as any.
