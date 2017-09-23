Watch a replay of the Packers-Bengals game

The Packers improved to 2-1 on the season with a 27-24 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Lambeau Field. It marked Green Bay’s first overtime victory since a 19-13 win at Denver on Oct. 29, 2007.
PACKERS TOP BENGALS IN OVERTIME
- Green Bay has won eight of its last nine regular-season games.
- The victory marked the ninth straight win for the Packers at Lambeau Field in the month of September.
- Green Bay has won its first two home games for the fifth consecutive season and for the seventh time in the last eight seasons.
- The temperature at kickoff was 89 degrees, making Sunday’s contest the warmest home game in team history (since 1959). The previous high was 85 degrees vs. New Orleans at Milwaukee County Stadium on Sept. 10, 1978. The previous high at Lambeau Field was 84 degrees vs. the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 6, 1963.
- The Packers will stay home to host the Chicago Bears on Thursday night at 7:25 p.m (CDT) at Lambeau Field. It will be the third consecutive season that the teams have met on Thursday night and it marks the 12th straight year that the teams have faced off in a prime-time matchup.
OTHER POSTGAME NOTES:
- Today’s paid attendance was 78,323, the 328th consecutive regular-season sellout at Lambeau Field.
- QB
Aaron Rodgersthrew for 313 yards, his franchise-record fifth straight 300-yard passing game, eclipsing his own previous record of four consecutive 300-yard games in 2011.
- Rodgers’ interception that was returned by Cincinnati for a TD in the second quarter snapped a streak of 3,907 passing attempts without a pick-six, the longest current streak in the league.
- In Rodgers’ last eight starts in home in the month of September, he has completed 210 of 301 passes (69.8 percent) for 2,556 yards and 26 TDs with three INTs for a 120.2 passer rating. He has thrown for 300-plus yards in six of those games and has posted a 100-plus rating in seven of those contests.
- WR
Jordy Nelson’s two TD catches gave him 66 for his career as he moved past Sterling Sharpe (65) for the second most in team history behind Don Hutson (99).
- WR
Geronimo Allisonrecorded a career-high 122 receiving yards on six catches (20.3 avg.), highlighted by a career-long 72-yard reception in overtime to set up K Mason Crosby’s game-winning 27-yard FG.
- TE
Lance Kendricksscored on a 1-yard reception in the first quarter, his first TD catch as a Packer.
- Kendricks’ 51-yard reception in the third quarter was the second-longest catch of his career (80 yards at Tampa Bay, Dec. 23, 2012).
- S
Josh Jonesposted two sacks, becoming the first rookie defensive back in team history to register two sacks in a game. Jones also tied the single-game mark for the most sacks by a Green Bay defensive back (since 1982).
- LB
Ahmad Brooksregistered a 7-yard sack of QB Andy Dalton in the third quarter, his first in a Green Bay uniform.
- P
Justin Vogel’s 61-yard punt in the second quarter was the longest of his career. Vogel finished with a 44.2-yard net average on six punts with two inside the 20.