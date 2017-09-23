Watch a replay of the Packers-Bengals game

The Packers improved to 2-1 on the season with a 27-24 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Lambeau Field. It marked Green Bay’s first overtime victory since a 19-13 win at Denver on Oct. 29, 2007.

PACKERS TOP BENGALS IN OVERTIME

Green Bay has won eight of its last nine regular-season games.

The victory marked the ninth straight win for the Packers at Lambeau Field in the month of September.

Green Bay has won its first two home games for the fifth consecutive season and for the seventh time in the last eight seasons.

The temperature at kickoff was 89 degrees, making Sunday’s contest the warmest home game in team history (since 1959). The previous high was 85 degrees vs. New Orleans at Milwaukee County Stadium on Sept. 10, 1978. The previous high at Lambeau Field was 84 degrees vs. the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 6, 1963.

The Packers will stay home to host the Chicago Bears on Thursday night at 7:25 p.m (CDT) at Lambeau Field. It will be the third consecutive season that the teams have met on Thursday night and it marks the 12th straight year that the teams have faced off in a prime-time matchup.



OTHER POSTGAME NOTES: