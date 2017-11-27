Watch a replay of the Packers-Buccaneers game

Aaron Jones scores walk-off TD on first carry of the day

PACKERS TOP BUCCANEERS IN OVERTIME

- The Packers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 26-20, in overtime on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. Green Bay is 6-6 on the season.

- It marked Green Bay’s second overtime win of the season, the most by the Packers since they recorded two overtime victories in 2000.

- Green Bay rushed for 199 yards as a team on 29 carries (6.9 avg.), just the sixth time since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger that the Packers have rushed for 199-plus yards on fewer than 30 attempts.

- RB Jamaal Williams rushed for a career-high 113 yards and QB Brett Hundley rushed for a career-best 66 yards, the first time in franchise history (since 1933) that the Packers featured a 100-yard rusher and a QB with 65-plus rushing yards in the same game (according to the Elias Sports Bureau).

- The Packers posted a season-high seven sacks, their most since recording seven vs. Kansas City on Sept. 28, 2015. Green Bay has registered 16 sacks in its last four games after recording 13 sacks in the first eight contests.

- The Packers will travel to Cleveland next week to face the Browns, the third game against an AFC North foe in a four-week span. It will be Green Bay’s first regular-season contest at Cleveland since 2009.



OTHER POSTGAME NOTES:

- Today’s paid attendance was 77,684, the 333rd consecutive regular-season sellout at Lambeau Field.

- DE Dean Lowry’s 62-yard fumble return for a TD was the longest by a Packer since DE Keith McKenzie’s 88-yard fumble return for a TD at Pittsburgh on Nov. 9, 1998.

- LB Clay Matthews registered 2.5 sacks, giving him 14 career games with two-plus sacks. That moves him into a tie with LB Tim Harris for the third-most games with two-plus sacks in team history (since 1982) behind DEs Reggie White (16) and Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila (15).

- DT Kenny Clark’s sack/forced fumble of QB Jameis Winston that led to a fumble-return TD by Lowry in the second quarter was the first sack of Clark’s career. Clark finished with two sacks on the afternoon.

- LB Jake Ryan registered his first career sack, bringing Winston down for a 1-yard loss in the second quarter.

- Hundley’s 66-yard rushing total was the best posted by a Green Bay quarterback since Don Majkowski rushed for 88 yards on eight carries at Detroit on Sept. 30, 1990.

- Williams’ 25-yard run in the second quarter was the longest carry of his career. He posted a rushing TD, giving him three TDs (two rushing, one receiving) in the past two games.

- WR Trevor Davis posted a career-best (min. four returns) 30.3-yard average on four kickoff returns.