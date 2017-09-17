Packers return home to host the Bengals

The Green Bay Packers take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Packers look to win their first two home games for the fifth consecutive season and for the seventh time in the last eight seasons.

Including the postseason, Green Bay has won five consecutive games at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay has started 1-1 for the fifth time in the last six years.

The Packers have won seven of their last eight regular-season games.

Six of the last seven contests between Green Bay and Cincinnati have been settled by seven points or less, including each of the last four.

While the Packers are 4-3 as the home team against Cincinnati, they are 4-1 in Green Bay.

The Bengals play in Green Bay for just the sixth time and the first time since 2009, when they won, 31-24.

The Packers are looking to snap a three-game losing streak against Cincinnati and record their first victory over the Bengals since 1998.

Green Bay and Cincinnati will meet for the sixth time in the month of September, including the fourth time in the last five times they have faced each other.

Under Head Coach Mike McCarthy (since 2006), the Packers are 15-7 at home against AFC opponents. Green Bay’s .682 winning percentage is tied with Philadelphia for No. 3 in the NFC and behind Arizona (16-6, .727) and Seattle (17-5, .773).

Dating back to 2006, Green Bay has outscored AFC opponents by 178 points at Lambeau Field, ranking No. 1 among NFC teams and No. 7 in the NFL.

The Packers are 4-1 in September home games versus AFC opponents under McCarthy. The last time Green Bay hosted an AFC team in September was in 2015, a 38-28 win over Kansas City.

Since 2006, the Packers are 4-4 against AFC North teams during the regular season.

LB Clay Matthews has two sacks and two forced fumbles in two games against the Bengals.

Matthews (74.0) is a sack away from passing Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila (74.5, 2000-08) for the most in franchise history (since 1982).

The Packers will play two games in five days, as they face the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Thursday night. It is the 12th straight year that Green Bay and Chicago will meet in primetime and the third consecutive season that they will play on Thursday night.

This is an abbreviated version of the Dope Sheet. Read the full version here (PDF)

WITH THE CALL

CBS will broadcast the game to a regional audience with play-by-play man Jim Nantz and analyst Tony Romo handling the call from the broadcast booth and Tracy Wolfson reporting from the sidelines.

Milwaukee’s WTMJ (620 AM), airing Green Bay games since November 1929, heads up the Packers Radio Network that is made up of 50 stations in five states. Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play) and two-time Packers Pro Bowler Larry McCarren (analyst) call the action. McCarren first joined the team’s broadcasts in 1995 and enters his 23rd season calling Packers games. After originally being paired together in 1999, McCarren and Larrivee enter their 19th season of broadcasts together.

Sports USA will air the game on radio across the country. Larry Kahn (play-by-play) and Hank Bauer (analyst) will call the action, with Troy West reporting from the sideline.

The broadcast is also available on Sirius Satellite Radio (WTMJ feed).

DIRECTV subscribers can watch the game on Channel 715.









BREAKING DOWN THE ROSTER

The Packers currently have an 53-man roster that is composed of 26 offensive players, 24 defensive players and three specialists.

Of the 53 players on Green Bay’s roster, 36 of them (67.9 percent) were draft picks of the Packers. Dating back to 2007, Green Bay has at least one member of each draft class still on the roster.

Green Bay has 12 players on the roster that began their careers as undrafted free agents, with nine of those originally signed by Green Bay.

Almost a third (32.1 percent) of the players (17 of 53) on Green Bay’s roster entered the league as a sixth-round or seventh-round pick or as an undrafted player.

The Packers have six players on the roster that played in the NFL prior to the 2009 season. Four of those five players were draft picks of the Packers (QB Aaron Rodgers , K Mason Crosby , WR Jordy Nelson and LB Clay Matthews) and three have made at least one Pro Bowl.

Of the 53 players on the roster, 45 began their pro careers with the Packers (84.9 percent).

Only 22 of the 53 players on the roster (41.5 percent) were selected in the first three rounds of the draft, with 19 being drafted by the Packers.





GREEN BAY’S ROSTER ...





BY AGE (as of Sept. 24)

21-24: 26 players

25-28: 18 players

29-32: 5 players

33-plus: 4 players





BY EXPERIENCE

R-1: 12 players

2-3: 18 players

4-5: 8 players

6-9: 8 players

10-plus: 7 players





BY DRAFT ROUND

1 st : 7 players

: 7 players 2nd/3 rd : 15 players

: 15 players 4th/5 th : 14 players

: 14 players 6th/7 th : 5 players

: 5 players Undrafted: 12 players





THE DOPE ON THIS WEEK’S OPPONENT:

Packers vs. Bengals

All-time, Regular season: 5-7-0

5-7-0 All-time, in Green Bay: 4-1-0

4-1-0 Streaks: The Bengals have won the last three regular-season meetings.

The Bengals have won the last three regular-season meetings. Last meeting, regular season: Sept. 22, 2013, at Paul Brown Stadium; Bengals won, 34-30







COACHES CAPSULES

Mike McCarthy: 125-69-1, .644 (incl. 10-7 postseason); 12th NFL season

125-69-1, .644 (incl. 10-7 postseason); 12th NFL season Marvin Lewis: 118-112-3, .513, (incl. 0-7 postseason); 15th NFL season

118-112-3, .513, (incl. 0-7 postseason); 15th NFL season Head to Head: Lewis 2-0

Lewis 2-0 vs. Opponent: McCarthy 0-2 vs. Bengals; Lewis 3-0 vs. Packers







MIKE McCARTHY…Is in his 12th year as the Packers’ 14th head coach.

Led the Packers to their eighth consecutive playoff appearance last season, tied for the third-longest streak in NFL history. Has also led the team to nine playoff appearances in the last 10 years (2007, 2009-16).

Ranks second in franchise history in total victories, trailing only Curly Lambeau.

Guided the Packers to top-10 finishes in scoring in eight straight seasons (2007-14), joining the Patriots as the only other team to accomplish the feat over that time; Packers finished first overall in scoring in 2014.

Reached the 100-win plateau faster than any active NFL head coach, needing just 155 games.

Joined Vince Lombardi and Mike Holmgren as the only coaches to guide the Packers to a Super Bowl title with a win over Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XLV.







MARVIN LEWIS…Is in his 15th year as the Bengals' ninth head coach.

Has posted the longest tenure (15) and the most wins (118) of any head coach in franchise history.

His Bengals have made seven postseason appearances in his time at the helm, including each of the last five seasons.

Led the Bengals to AFC North titles in 2005, 2009, 2012-13 and 2015 as he was the consensus NFL Coach of the Year in 2009 when Cincinnati swept all six division contests.







THE PACKERS-BENGALS SERIES

The Bengals have won the last three regular-season meetings (2005, 2009 and 2013). Prior to 2005, Green Bay owned a three-game winning streak in the series (24-23 in 1992 and 24-10 in 1995, both in Green Bay, and 13-6 in 1998 at Cincinnati).

Perhaps the most memorable game in the series came in 1992 when Brett Favre, summoned to replace an injured Don Majkowski at quarterback in the first quarter, proceeded to direct the Packers to an electrifying, 24-23 come-from-behind victory, forged when he hit wide receiver Kitrick Taylor for a 35-yard scoring pass with only 13 seconds remaining in the game.

The series launched at Lambeau Field in 1971, when the legendary Paul Brown was head coach of the Bengals, a team he had founded three years earlier as a member of the then American Football League. The Packers posted a 20-17 victory in their first meeting, with a Lou Michaels field goal providing the victory margin.







NOTABLE CONNECTIONS

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis were both assistant coaches at the University of Pittsburgh in 1990 and 1991...Packers QBs coach Alex Van Pelt played for the Panthers while Lewis was on the Pitt coaching staff…Lewis and Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers coached on the Steelers’ defensive staff together from 1992-94 and Green Bay secondary-safeties coach Darren Perry played in Pittsburgh during Lewis’ time with the Steelers…Capers grew up in Buffalo, Ohio, where he attended Meadowbrook High School...Capers also attended Mount Union College in Alliance, Ohio, and coached defensive backs at Ohio State from 1982-83...Packers DL coach Mike Trgovac was born in Youngstown, Ohio, and attended Fitch High School in Austintown, Ohio...Packers LB Ahmad Brooks began his career with the Bengals, playing in Cincinnati from 2006-08…Perry’s first NFL coaching job came in 2002 when he coached safeties for the Bengals...Cincinnati defensive line coach Jacob Burney was an assistant coach at Wisconsin in 1989…Bengals WR Alex Erickson played at Wisconsin…Bengals assistant strength and conditioning coach Jeff Friday is a Milwaukee native and attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee…Packers special teams coordinator Ron Zook was the defensive coordinator at the University of Cincinnati from 1981-82 and the defensive backs coach at Ohio State from 1988-90…Green Bay C Corey Linsley is from Boardman, Ohio, and played at Ohio State for four seasons, where he was part of a Buckeyes team that won 24-consecutive games from 2012-13…Packers CB Quinten Rollins is a native of Wilmington, Ohio, and played four years of basketball and was the MAC Defensive Player of the Year in his one year of football at Miami (Ohio)…Packers G/T Adam Pankey is a Hamilton, Ohio, native…Bengals LBs coach Jim Haslett was Packers associate head coach/LBs Winston Moss’ position coach with the Los Angeles Raiders from 1993-94…Haslett was also the defensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1997-99 while Perry was a player in Pittsburgh…Zook held the same title in Pittsburgh during Haslett’s tenure…As head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2000-05, Haslett coached Perry and hired McCarthy, Zook and Moss as assistant coaches…Haslett coached Packers defensive quality control coach Tim McGarigle in two stops, first as defensive coordinator of the St. Louis Rams, then as the head coach of the UFL’s Florida Tuskers…Bengals strength and conditioning coach Chip Morton was on the strength staff at Penn State while Perry played for the Nittany Lions…Morton would go on to be Capers’ strength and conditioning coordinator with the expansion Carolina Panthers from 1995-98…Bengals tight ends coach Jonathan Hayes played for the Chiefs in 1993 when McCarthy was on Kansas City’s staff...Hayes and Perry were teammates with the Steelers…Packers defensive front assistant Jerry Montgomery was a coach at Oklahoma while Bengals LB Jordan Evans played for the Sooners…Green Bay CB Davon House and Cincinnati DE Chris Smith teamed together in Jacksonville from 2015-16…Bengals CB Adam Jones and Packers TE Martellus Bennett were Cowboys teammates in 2008...Former college teammates include: Packers S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix , DT Quinton Dial , Bengals CB Dre Kirkpatrick and QB A.J. McCarron (Alabama)…Bengals G Christian Westerman and Packers CB Damarious Randall (Arizona State)…Green Bay WR Davante Adams and Cincinnati S Derron Smith (Fresno State)…Packers S Morgan Burnett and Bengals DE Michael Johnson (Georgia Tech)…Packers LB Jake Ryan and Bengals DT Ryan Glasgow (Michigan)…Bengals LB Jordan Evans and Packers FB Aaron Ripkowski (Oklahoma)…Packers LB Blake Martinez , RB Ty Montgomery , T Kyle Murphy and Bengals H-B Ryan Hewitt (Stanford)…Bengals G Alex Richmond, Packers DT Kenny Clark and QB Brett Hundley (UCLA)…Green Bay S Marwin Evans , LB Kyler Fackrell , RB Devante Mays and Cincinnati LB Nick Vigil (Utah State)…Packers CB Kevin King and Bengals WR John Ross (Washington).





