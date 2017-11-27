Returning Clay Matthews, Kenny Clark spark Packers' pass rush

GREEN BAY – The Packers’ pass rush came to life in a historic way on Sunday behind a returning
With a few tweaks to its pressure packages, Green Bay’s defense sacked Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston seven times with 13 quarterback hits on the way to a 26-20 overtime victory at Lambeau Field.
Matthews (groin) and Clark (ankle) shook off the injuries that sidelined them a week ago against Pittsburgh to spark the effort. Matthews, who had 3½ sacks on the season entering Sunday, led the pass rush with 2½ sacks, his most since Week 16 against Tampa Bay in 2014.
“Coming off a muscle strain, there’s always a hesitancy to really cut it loose, especially as a pass rusher fighting guys who are 300-plus pounds,” said Matthews, whose six sacks are second on the team to
“But it felt good. I was able to do a lot of things that I wanted to. Furthermore, it was good to see guys like Kenny out there and making plays, especially in this critical part of the season. We felt good about that and we felt real good about getting after the quarterback.”
His strip-sack of Winston in the second quarter led to fellow lineman
“That’s my first career sack, and to be able to put points on the board for the defense and have Dean score a touchdown on it, there’s nothing better than that,” Clark said. “We knew going into the game that we had to get to the passer and make plays on Jameis and make plays on this offensive line. They put pressure on us to get after the passer. We had to answer the call.”
The Packers also received sacks from Lowry, defensive tackle
Winston threw for 270 yards, but the pressure helped limit his two favorite downfield weapons in Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson, who combined for only four catches for 57 yards.
“I thought it had a huge impact on the game. It limited the passing game,” Matthews said. “They got a lot of their yards on a lot of screens; we didn’t do a good enough job of shutting that down. I thought for the most part, getting after him and constantly being harassed back there definitely has to impact the quarterback and make him second-guess at times.”
That answer became obvious as soon as Lowry looked up on the big screen and saw his No. 94 jersey charging to the Buccaneers’ end zone.
He was doing a 6-6, 296-pound Lambeau Leap.
“It’s pretty cool,” Lowry said. “I think just being an opportunistic player, that’s kind of what we pride ourselves on, playing hard, getting after it, and once those chances are there, you’ve got to take advantage of it. And I think that’s what we did most of the game, and that’s a good example of my play, too.”
It was Lowry’s first touchdown since returning an interception during his sophomore year at Northwestern. That was only a 19-yard scamper to the end zone.
While Lowry admitted his first Lambeau Leap left a little to be desired as he failed to clear the wall, the importance of the play could not be overstated as the Packers looked to gain the early advantage at home.
“Dean showcased his 5-flat 40,” said Matthews with a smile. “You look at that and say it’s the difference in the game right there. Without a defensive score, it could have been us on the losing end.”
The play didn’t go down in the stat sheet as a block since the punt technically made it to the line of scrimmage. Instead, it was listed as a zero-yard punt for Anger, giving Green Bay the ball at the Tampa Bay 45.
The Packers capitalized on the opportunity with running back
“I think they were huge,” said Fackrell of the big plays defense and special teams made in the second quarter. “They definitely swung the momentum in our favor with the short field on the blocked punt and then obviously Dean's touchdown. They were huge. They were really necessary plays for us to win.”
With
“I have to give it up to those guys outside,” safety
Rodgers designated to return: The Packers designated
“He healed up pretty quick,” Clark said. “He looked pretty good (at practice Saturday). I’m just happy to see him throwing. Hopefully, we can get him back.”
