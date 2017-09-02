McCarthy: 'It's building. We're getting ready'

GREEN BAY -- The anticipation has been ramping up since training camp began six weeks ago, and now the 2017 season is just two days away.

"It's building. We're getting ready," Mike McCarthy said Friday regarding Seattle's visit to Lambeau Field for the opener.

"We've had plenty of time to get the things repped that we're using Sunday. This is an important day. It gives us a chance to go back through everything in the classroom, walking through things, make sure everything is detailed."

Starting RT Bryan Bulaga 's status for the game is not yet determined. McCarthy said Bulaga, who is dealing with an ankle injury, didn't do as much work in practice on Thursday as he did on Wednesday, but he has today to rest before the final workout on Saturday.

"We'll take the whole week and give him a chance," McCarthy said.

On the defensive line, new addition Quinton Dial practiced with the team for the first time on Thursday, while rookie third-round draft pick Montravius Adams practiced in a limited fashion for the first time in pads.

Adams had been out with a foot injury since the third day of training camp, when the pads went on for the first time. He will not be on the active 46-man game-day roster on Sunday, with the coaches and training staff bringing him along slowly. He's doing only early drill work in practice before continuing with his rehab the rest of the workout.

"Anytime someone comes back from significant injury, you have to start over," McCarthy said. "It’s good to get him back in the drill work, but there’s a progression he has to continue to work."

As for Dial, McCarthy emphasized the fifth-year vet is a "good fit" for the Packers' defense at 6-5, 318 up front.

"I'm glad he's here. He jumped right in there," McCarthy said. "(His size) is just what you're looking for.

"I think his inside play will definitely be a benefit to us. We’ll look at him at all the different technqiues. I was impressed, particularly just the way he moved."