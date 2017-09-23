Packers' preparation focused on recovering physically

GREEN BAY -- Prior to Tuesday's practice, Mike McCarthy still wasn't sure what the team's medical report looked like, but he did say the Packers' injured players would need to do something on the practice field or they likely won't play on Thursday against Chicago.

"If an individual doesn’t get into the limited practice category today, I think he’d be hard-pressed to play in the game," McCarthy said.

The Packers have a dozen players on their injury report, which will be updated following Tuesday's workout. Practice already has been cut short, not just due to the injury list and the short week but the fact that the Packers played in near 90-degree heat last Sunday and went to overtime, just like the Bears.

"The No. 1 goal for our football team preparing for this game is to get their bodies back," McCarthy said. "There are other variables playing into how we’re practicing today."

As for the Bears, much attention will be on their young RB tandem of Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen, whom McCarthy called "an excellent combination." They spearheaded Chicago's overtime victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday in both the running and passing games.

The Bears' receiving corps, on the other hand, collectively caught just one pass against the Steelers, but McCarthy said it would be "foolish to underestimate" any team's position group. The lack of production from Chicago's receivers could lead to the Bears focusing on getting them more opportunities to make an impact.

"If anything it makes you prepare more," McCarthy said. "You can never look at last week and say they caught one ball. They know they only caught one ball, too."

