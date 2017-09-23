All seven doubtful players out for Packers; Packers-Bengals inactives

The following players have been declared inactive and will not play in Sunday's game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals:

Green Bay Packers

18 WR Randall Cobb

29 S Kentrell Brice

31 CB Davon House

47 LB Jake Ryan

53 LB Nick Perry

69 T David Bakhtiari

76 DT Mike Daniels



Starting lineup changes:

#17 Davante Adams will start at WR in place of Cobb

#68 Kyle Murphy will start at LT in place of Bakhtiari

#55 Ahmad Brooks will start at LB in place of Perry

#91 Quinton Dial will start at DT in place of Daniels

#48 Joe Thomas will start at LB in place of Ryan

#20 Kevin King will start at CB in place of House



Cincinnati Bengals

15 WR John Ross

20 CB KeiVarae Russell

31 S Derron Smith

63 G Christian Westerman

66 G Trey Hopkins

80 WR Josh Malone

Starting lineup changes:

#60 T.J. Johnson will start at RG in place of Hopkins

#81 Tyler Kroft will start at TE in place of Eifert



