All seven doubtful players out for Packers; Packers-Bengals inactives

The following players have been declared inactive and will not play in Sunday's game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals:
Green Bay Packers
18 WR Randall Cobb
29 S Kentrell Brice
31 CB Davon House
47 LB Jake Ryan
53 LB Nick Perry
69 T David Bakhtiari
76 DT Mike Daniels
Starting lineup changes:
#17 Davante Adams will start at WR in place of Cobb
#68 Kyle Murphy will start at LT in place of Bakhtiari
#55 Ahmad Brooks will start at LB in place of Perry
#91 Quinton Dial will start at DT in place of Daniels
#48 Joe Thomas will start at LB in place of Ryan
#20 Kevin King will start at CB in place of House
Cincinnati Bengals
15 WR John Ross
20 CB KeiVarae Russell
31 S Derron Smith
63 G Christian Westerman
66 G Trey Hopkins
80 WR Josh Malone
85 TE Tyler Eifert
Starting lineup changes:
#60 T.J. Johnson will start at RG in place of Hopkins
#81 Tyler Kroft will start at TE in place of Eifert