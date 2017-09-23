 

All seven doubtful players out for Packers; Packers-Bengals inactives

Posted 44 minutes ago

Bakhtiari, Cobb on offense; Daniels, Perry, House, Brice, Ryan on defense


The following players have been declared inactive and will not play in Sunday's game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals:

Green Bay Packers  Green Bay Packers
18 WR Randall Cobb
29 S Kentrell Brice
31 CB Davon House
47 LB Jake Ryan
53 LB Nick Perry
69 T David Bakhtiari
76 DT Mike Daniels

Starting lineup changes:
#17 Davante Adams will start at WR in place of Cobb
#68 Kyle Murphy will start at LT in place of Bakhtiari
#55 Ahmad Brooks will start at LB in place of Perry
#91 Quinton Dial will start at DT in place of Daniels
#48 Joe Thomas will start at LB in place of Ryan
#20 Kevin King will start at CB in place of House


Cincinnati Bengals  Cincinnati Bengals
15 WR John Ross
20 CB KeiVarae Russell
31 S Derron Smith
63 G Christian Westerman
66 G Trey Hopkins
80 WR Josh Malone
85 TE Tyler Eifert
Starting lineup changes:
#60 T.J. Johnson will start at RG in place of Hopkins
#81 Tyler Kroft will start at TE in place of Eifert

 
  Get Loud Lambeau: Bengals Week

    Get Loud Lambeau: Bengals Week

    (0:23) Posted 5 hours ago

    It's gameday and you know what to do. Whether you're cheering at the game at Lambeau Field, a road game, or at your virtual Lambeau Field, we need you at your loudest.

  Trailer: Cincinnati Bengals

    Trailer: Cincinnati Bengals

    (0:53) Posted 5 hours ago

    The Green Bay Packers face off against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lambeau Field in Week 3.

  Packers vs. Bengals: Final Thoughts

    Packers vs. Bengals: Final Thoughts

    (4:08) Posted Sep 23, 2017

    The Green Bay Packers return to Lambeau Field to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. Wes and Mike talk about what's at stake, players to watch, and ways the Packers can win.

