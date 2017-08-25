 

Captains named for Packers' game in Denver

Posted 1 hour ago

Kickoff set for 8 p.m. CT

As per team tradition, the Packers select game captains each week. Today's captains will be G Lane Taylor (offense), LB Nick Perry (defense) and K Mason Crosby (special teams).

 
