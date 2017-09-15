 

Captains revealed for Packers-Falcons matchup

Posted 36 minutes ago

Packers face Falcons at 7:30 p.m. CT

As per team tradition, the Packers select game captains each week. Today's captains will be WR Jordy Nelson (offense), LB Nick Perry (defense) and LB Joe Thomas (special teams).

 
