Captains revealed for Packers-Falcons matchup

As per team tradition, the Packers select game captains each week. Today's captains will be WR
As per team tradition, the Packers select game captains each week. Today's captains will be WR
The Packers stuck to the game plan they wanted
DT Ricky Jean Francois released
CB LaDarius Gunter released
Ty Montgomery earned the tough yards against Seattle
Packers' cornerback group clearly a different unit
It's gameday and you know what to do. Whether you're cheering at the game at Lambeau Field, a road game, or at your virtual Lambeau Field, we need you at your loudest.
The Green Bay Packers head to Atlanta to face Falcons in Week 2. Wes and Mike talk about what's at stake, players to watch, and ways the Packers can win.
Mike and Wes talk about the matchups involving CB Davon House, RB Ty Montgomery and WR Davante Adams for the Falcons game, plus they take a quick look at the rest of the NFC North schedule in Week 2.