Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame, Inc. Announce 50th Anniversary Event

The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame, Inc., announced today they will host a special 50th Anniversary Celebration of the Hall of Fame Saturday, Oct., 21, in the Lambeau Field Atrium, presented by Bellin Health Systems and Network Health.

The evening’s festivities will honor the Packers’ 1967 championship team, and will run from 5 to 9 p.m. The event will be hosted by WTMJ’s Lance Allan, and the Atrium will serve a gameday-like menu during the event reception.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. online only via Ticketmaster.com at http://pckrs.com/hof50 and are $95 each for general admission. Each guest will receive a gift bag, gameday seat cushion, Hall of Fame collectible pin and more.

“1967 was a significant year in so many ways,” said Tom Konop, President of the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame, Inc. “The Hall of Fame was founded. The Packers defeated Dallas in championship games to start and end the year and won the first Super Bowl. The decade, beyond sports, was probably one of the most turbulent, certainly in our lifetime.”

Several members of the 1967 Packers squad will share stories at the event, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Dave Robinson, 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist Jerry Kramer, four-time Super Bowl champion Marv Fleming, along with Packers greats Boyd Dowler, Carroll Dale, Ken Bowman, Zeke Bratkowski, Bob Long, and Chuck Mercein.

In addition to reliving the 1967 season with nine Packers from that team, audio and video will describe the Hall’s birth, 1967 and other stories. John Pinero, who portrays Vince Lombardi to critical acclaim, will add a taste of the coach to the program.

The Atrium will display images of 50 years of Packers Hall of Fame growth, tracing the history of one of the few team Hall of Fames in the NFL. A life-size statue of Bart Starr will be on display and fans can get up-close photos with the monument honoring one of the Packers most beloved players. Tables next to the statue will have best wishes cards each attendee can complete with their own personal message to be forwarded to Bart and Cherry.

“You can’t think of the Packers without in some way thinking of Bart,” said Konop. “We want to give the fans an opportunity to reach out to Bart and Cherry directly.”

Fifty footballs, signed by the attending players, will be sold for $250 at a special table in the Atrium. Proceeds go to the NFL Player Care Foundation specifically designated to former Packers players in need.

“We’re committed to giving back to the players who helped make this a model franchise and community,” said Konop. “Our new relationship with NFL Player Care provides an established mechanism to direct funds where they’re needed most.”

