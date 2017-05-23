'Historic Homes of the Packers' exhibit now open at Packers Hall of Fame

A new exhibit, "Historic Homes of the Packers," is now open in the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame

The exhibit honors each place the Packers have called home in addition to Lambeau Field. From an open, sandlot playing field in Hagemeister Park to charming old City Stadium with its all-wood bleachers, the Packers’ home-field advantage has come in all shapes and sizes.

Fans viewing the exhibit can learn about the more than 60 years the Packers played in Milwaukee, from 1933 to 1994. Models of Hagemeister Park and Old City Stadium and a variety of artifacts from different stadiums help tell the story of the Packers’ homes over the years.

The “Historic Homes of the Packers” exhibit is accessible to anyone who purchases tickets for the Packers Hall of Fame, located in the Lambeau Field Atrium. The display is located in the temporary exhibit space on the second floor, near the Super Bowl galleries.