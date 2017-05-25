Packers Hall of Fame to host 'History Night' May 30

On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame will host its next ‘History Night,’ which will explore stories and artifacts from the Packers’ celebrated past.

The May 30 event will begin at 6 p.m. and will feature a presentation on the unique artifacts from the Hall of Fame’s collection, giving fans the opportunity to learn about unusual items from the Packers Hall of Fame archives and hear the stories behind them.

In addition to the opportunity to learn about Packers history, the event attendees are also encouraged to explore the rest of the Hall of Fame following the presentation, with museum hours extended until 9 p.m. for each History Night.

Regular Hall of Fame admission rates will apply for all guests attending the event. Space is limited, and tickets can be purchased online at http://www.packers.com/lambeau-field/hall-of-fame/history-nights.html.