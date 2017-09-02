Packers list RT Bryan Bulaga (ankle) as questionable

GREEN BAY – Right tackle Bryan Bulaga (ankle) has been listed as questionable for the Packers’ regular-season opener against Seattle Sunday, the team announced.

Bulaga sat out of the Packers’ final two preseason games after injuring his ankle in practice Aug. 24. He practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday and Thursday, and was estimated as limited Friday since the Packers conduct their final practice on Saturdays.

If Bulaga sits, the Packers likely will turn to either second-year offensive tackle Kyle Murphy or Jason Spriggs to start at right tackle.

Defensive tackle Montravius Adams (foot) has been ruled out against Seattle. He returned to practice this week on a limited basis after missing the entire preseason following foot surgery.

Linebackers Clay Matthews (groin) and Nick Perry (ankle), and cornerbacks Davon House (hamstring) and Kevin King (groin) were all removed from the injury report after being full participants in practice this week. The NFL no longer uses a probable designations.

The Seahawks listed six players as questionable for Sunday: running backs Thomas Rawls (ankle), cornerback Richard Sherman (thigh), receiver Tyler Lockett (knee), safety Delano Hill (shoulder), and defensive linemen Frank Clark (wrist) and Jarran Reed (shoulder).

Linebacker Michael Wilhoite (calf) is doubtful.