Packers name captains for Rams game

Posted 1 hour ago

Preseason finale kicks off at 6 p.m. CT

As per team tradition, the Packers select game captains each week. Today's captains will be TE Lance Kendricks (offense), LB Jake Ryan (defense) and WR Jeff Janis (special teams).

 
