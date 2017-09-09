Packers name captains for season opener

As per team tradition, the Packers select game captains each week. Today's captains will be QB
Green Bay keeps five running backs total, including all three draft picks, plus nine offensive linemen
Green Bay trades LB Elliott, sign 10 to practice squad
Green Bay releases DT Christian Ringo
Ahmad Brooks' experience makes him tailor-made for Packers' defense
It's gameday and you know what to do. Whether you're cheering at the game at Lambeau Field, a road game, or at your virtual Lambeau Field, we need you at your loudest.
Daniel Jeremiah & Bucky Brooks break down the Packers-Seahawks matchup in Week 1.
The Green Bay Packers kick off the regular season at Lambeau Field vs. the Seattle Seahawks. Wes and Mike talk about what's at stake, players to watch, and ways the Packers can win.