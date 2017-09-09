 

Packers name captains for season opener

Posted 1 hour ago

Packers face Seahawks at 3:25 p.m. CT

As per team tradition, the Packers select game captains each week. Today's captains will be QB Aaron Rodgers (offense), S Morgan Burnett (defense) and K Mason Crosby (special teams).

 
