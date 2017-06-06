 

Packers sign CB Daquan Holmes

Posted 5 hours ago

CB David Rivers released


The Green Bay Packers have signed CB Daquan Holmes and released CB David Rivers. The transactions were announced Wednesday by Ted Thompson, Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations.

UNDRAFTED FREE AGENT SIGNING:

No, Name, Pos, Ht, Wt, College, HS Hometown

38, Daquan Holmes, CB, 5-11, 187, American International, Troy, N.Y.

(DAY-quan) Holmes, 22, was named first-team Northeast-10 conference in each of his final two seasons. As a senior, he was named third-team Super Region One by Don Hansen's Football Gazette and was selected to play in the National Bowl Game, an annual postseason college football all-star game consisting of top players from non-FBS schools. Holmes participated in Green Bay’s rookie orientation camp in May.

 
