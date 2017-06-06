Packers sign CB Daquan Holmes

The Green Bay Packers have signed CB Daquan Holmes and released CB David Rivers . The transactions were announced Wednesday by Ted Thompson, Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations.

UNDRAFTED FREE AGENT SIGNING:

No, Name, Pos, Ht, Wt, College, HS Hometown

38, Daquan Holmes, CB, 5-11, 187, American International, Troy, N.Y.

(DAY-quan) Holmes, 22, was named first-team Northeast-10 conference in each of his final two seasons. As a senior, he was named third-team Super Region One by Don Hansen's Football Gazette and was selected to play in the National Bowl Game, an annual postseason college football all-star game consisting of top players from non-FBS schools. Holmes participated in Green Bay’s rookie orientation camp in May.