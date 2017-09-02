 

Packers sign DT Quinton Dial

Posted 35 minutes ago

Green Bay releases DT Christian Ringo


The Green Bay Packers signed DT Quinton Dial and released DT Christian Ringo. The transactions were announced Tuesday by Ted Thompson, Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations.

Dial, 6-foot-5, 318 pounds, is a fifth-year player out of the University of Alabama. He originally was selected in the fifth round (157th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft by San Francisco, appearing in 46 games with 32 starts in four seasons with the 49ers. For his career, Dial has registered 175 tackles (108 solo), 4.5 sacks and four passes defensed. After appearing mostly in a reserve role his first two seasons, he started 26 of the 29 games he played in over the past two years. Dial will wear No. 91 for the Packers.

Ringo, a sixth-round selection (210th overall) by the Packers in the 2015 NFL Draft, played in eight regular-season games and one postseason contest for Green Bay.

 
