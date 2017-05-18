 

Packers sign S Jones

Posted 42 minutes ago

Rookie safety becomes seventh draft pick to sign


The Green Bay Packers have signed S Josh Jones. The signing was announced Friday by Ted Thompson, Executive Vice President, General Manager   and Director of Football Operations.

DRAFT SIGNING:

Rd, Name, Pos, Ht, Wt, College, HS Hometown

2b, Josh Jones, S, 6-2, 220, North Carolina State, Walled Lake, Mich.

 
