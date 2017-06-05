Packers sign T Robert Leff

The Green Bay Packers have signed T Robert Leff and released C Jacob Flores . The transactions were announced Tuesday by Ted Thompson, Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations.

UNDRAFTED FREE AGENT SIGNING:

No, Name, Pos, Ht, Wt, College, HS Hometown

70, Robert Leff, T, 6-5, 302, Auburn, Fairhope, Ala.

Leff, 22, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Atlanta Falcons on May 1, but was released on June 2. He played in 53 career games with 15 starts at Auburn. As a senior in 2016, he started all 13 games at right tackle, earning first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors from Pro Football Focus and second-team All-SEC recognition from The Associated Press and Athlon.

Flores originally signed with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent out of Dartmouth on May 6, 2016, and spent part of last season on the practice squad.