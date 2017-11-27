 

Packers sign WR Michael Clark to the active roster

Posted 11 minutes ago

RB Ty Montgomery placed on injured reserve


The Green Bay Packers signed WR Michael Clark to the active roster from the practice squad and placed RB Ty Montgomery on injured reserve. The transactions were announced Friday by Ted Thompson, Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations.

Clark, a 6-foot-6, 217-pound rookie out of Marshall University, originally signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent on May 5. After being released on Sept. 2, he was signed to Green Bay’s practice squad the next day and has been on it all season. Clark played basketball at St. Francis (Pa.) before transferring to Marshall to play football. The 2016 season was the first time he played organized football since his freshman year of high school. Clark started all 12 games played for Marshall, finishing No. 3 on the team with 37 receptions for 632 yards (17.1 avg.) and five touchdowns. He will wear No. 89 for the Packers.

 
