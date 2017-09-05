Watch a replay of the Packers-Seahawks game

The Packers kicked off the season with a 17-9 win over the Seattle Seahawks, the third straight year that Green Bay opened the season with a victory.
Watch a replay of the game with NFL Game Pass. Game Pass is available across devices including desktop, smartphones, tablets, and select connected TV devices, so you can rewatch games wherever you are. Start your free trial.
PACKERS POST SEASON-OPENING WIN OVER THE SEAHAWKS
- Green Bay has now won the last eight meetings between the clubs at Lambeau Field (including playoffs).
- The nine points allowed by the Packers were their fewest given up in Week 1 since a 28-6 season-opening win vs. Detroit in 2001.
- Dating back to last season, Green Bay has won seven consecutive regular-season games.
- With Sunday’s win, the Packers improved to 25-13 (.658) in the month of September under Head Coach Mike McCarthy.
- The Packers improved to 9-1 in home openers with
Aaron Rodgersas the starting quarterback. With 311 passing yards on Sunday, he has thrown for 300-plus yards in five of the last seven home openers.
- Green Bay posted a 39:13 time of possession on Sunday, its top mark since Week 7 last season vs. Chicago (39:36).
- The Packers will go on the road next Sunday to face the Atlanta Falcons at 7:30 p.m (CDT) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the first NFL regular-season game at the stadium.
- Sunday’s paid attendance was 78,381, the 327th consecutive regular-season sellout at Lambeau Field.
- Rodgers’ streak of consecutive passing attempts without an INT was snapped at 251, the second-longest streak in franchise history behind QB Bart Starr’s mark of 294 in 1964-65.
- WR
Jordy Nelsonposted his 500th career catch (1-yard reception in the second quarter), becoming just the fourth player in team history (WRs Donald Driver, Sterling Sharpe and James Lofton) to reach that mark. Nelson now has 504 career catches.
- With his 32-yard TD catch in the third quarter, Nelson has six TD receptions in his last six regular-season games.
- RB
Ty Montgomeryposted a career-high 19 rushing attempts for 54 yards (2.8 avg.) and a TD.
- DT
Mike Danielsrecorded 1.5 sacks, his most since posting the same number vs. Kansas City on Sept. 28, 2015, and a forced fumble, the second one of his career.
- LB
Nick Perryregistered 1.5 sacks, giving him at least one sack in each of his last three regular-season games. He has posted 4.5 sacks over his past three regular-season games.
- LB
Kyler Fackrellrecovered a QB Russell Wilson fumble in the third quarter, the first fumble recovery of his career.
- P
Justin Vogelbecame the first undrafted rookie to punt in a regular-season game for the Packers since Chris Hanson in 1999 (Week 1 vs. Oakland).