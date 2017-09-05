Watch a replay of the Packers-Seahawks game



The Packers kicked off the season with a 17-9 win over the Seattle Seahawks, the third straight year that Green Bay opened the season with a victory.

PACKERS POST SEASON-OPENING WIN OVER THE SEAHAWKS

Green Bay has now won the last eight meetings between the clubs at Lambeau Field (including playoffs).

The nine points allowed by the Packers were their fewest given up in Week 1 since a 28-6 season-opening win vs. Detroit in 2001.

Dating back to last season, Green Bay has won seven consecutive regular-season games.

With Sunday’s win, the Packers improved to 25-13 (.658) in the month of September under Head Coach Mike McCarthy .

. The Packers improved to 9-1 in home openers with Aaron Rodgers as the starting quarterback. With 311 passing yards on Sunday, he has thrown for 300-plus yards in five of the last seven home openers.

as the starting quarterback. With 311 passing yards on Sunday, he has thrown for 300-plus yards in five of the last seven home openers. Green Bay posted a 39:13 time of possession on Sunday, its top mark since Week 7 last season vs. Chicago (39:36).

The Packers will go on the road next Sunday to face the Atlanta Falcons at 7:30 p.m (CDT) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the first NFL regular-season game at the stadium.



OTHER POSTGAME NOTES: